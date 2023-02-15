Structure fire erupts on Vista Clara Blvd
Santa Barbara, Calif. - A structure fire broke out overnight on the 4000 block of Vista Clara in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara City Fire arrived on scene to the building fully inflamed.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames by 11:45pm.
No one was hurt, including live stock living close to where the fire broke out.
The cause is still under investigation.
