Santa Barbara Pizzeria Serves Up Heart Shaped Pizzas
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bettina Pizzeria is serving up heart shaped pizzas for Valentina's Day.
Pizza lovers can get any of Bettina's pizzas in the shape of a heart at no extra charge.
"It is a little bit too cheesy, but I think it's just perfect for February 14th," said Brendan Smith, co-owner of Bettina.
Smith co-owns Bettina with his wife, Rachel. Both are from the East Coast and say heart shaped pizza's are, "kind of a traditional pizzeria thing to do on a holiday."
The heart shaped pizzas are available for lunch, dinner, dine-in, and take-out through February 14th.