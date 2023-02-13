Santa Barbara Pizzeria Serves Up Heart Shaped Pizzas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bettina Pizzeria is serving up heart shaped pizzas for Valentina's Day.

Pizza lovers can get any of Bettina's pizzas in the shape of a heart at no extra charge.

"It is a little bit too cheesy, but I think it's just perfect for February 14th," said Brendan Smith, co-owner of Bettina.

Smith co-owns Bettina with his wife, Rachel. Both are from the East Coast and say heart shaped pizza's are, "kind of a traditional pizzeria thing to do on a holiday."

The heart shaped pizzas are available for lunch, dinner, dine-in, and take-out through February 14th.

Visit Bettina's Pizzeria's website for more information.