Lompoc area public libraries receive $20,025 donation

LOMPOC, Calif. – During the Lompoc City Council meeting on Feb. 7, the Lompoc Library received a $20, 025 donation from the Lompoc District Libraries Foundation.

The donation will go towards the Lompoc Library, the Village Library, the Charlotte's Web Bookmobile and the Buellton Library.

“The Lompoc libraries are grateful for this generous contribution from the Lompoc District Libraries

Foundation,” Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl said. “With this funding, we will be able to purchase some exciting new additions for our community to enjoy, across our library branches and the bookmobile."

Check out the City of Lompoc's Public Library System page for more information.