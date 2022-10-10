Dr. Carol Karamitsos

Why are you running for office?

I decided to run because I love Santa Maria! As I approached the end of my tenure as Trustee on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School Board, I realized that my experiences as a school board trustee and as a physician provide me with a mature skill set to lead as a council member in continued public service which has been my calling. I hope to bring fresh enthusiasm to the City Council to promote Bridge Building between the City and its components, including business, housing, schools, infrastructure, healthcare, humanities (arts, music, and culture), and leisure/recreation.

What makes you qualified for the job?

I have 16 years of experience in the role of a nonpartisan local elected official, having served on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District as a Board Trustee for four consecutive terms. As a physician, I naturally seek to care for others with shared decision-making. I am a practiced listener and problem-solver, finding solutions that promote wellness.

What are your two main priorities if you win?

1. Preserve and Enhance Livability through development of the New General Plan, through articulation with other Local Agencies such as local school boards, through support of the Business Community and Local Community Organizations, through advocacy for First Responders and Healthcare systems, and through focusing on Children and Youth’s Opportunities for Enrichment, Safety, and Healthy Living.



2. Enhance Economic Opportunities by supporting stability and growth in existing business and commerce, attracting sustainable new businesses, increasing professional and paraprofessional enterprises, and promoting new educational institutions for learning.

How will you collaborate with other governments?

I would continue to strengthen relationships with local school boards and our state and federal representatives. Local government agencies typically do not have funding that meets needs and goals, so budgets must be carefully crafted. Collaboration helps to bring economy of scale to the work that the various governmental bodies share.

What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?