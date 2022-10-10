Richard Orcutt

Why are you running for office?

The downward path this City has been on since I retired from the City of San Luis Obispo Fire Department is accelerating and this election is an opportunity for the 3 Moderates on the ballot (myself for Mayor and 2 running for City Council) to create a Moderate Majority and reverse this downward trend.

What makes you qualified for the job?

Over 40 years of living in the City, over 30 years of working for the City, a strong sense of right and wrong, and clear vision in seeing how wrong things have gotten, and having a path to righting those wrongs.

What are your two main priorities if you win?

Housing and feeding the homeless in buildings with a kitchen currently serving 700 meals 3 times a day. Make parking free throughout the City, change the parking enforcement division into Rangers to handle non-emergency calls for service allowing our Police Department to bring street crime to a halt and begin the revitalization of our downtown.

How will you collaborate with other governments?

Collaboration is already well in place. The lines of communication and collaborative action are long and well-established. What needs to happen is, wasted dollars, that is, any dollar spent, currently or in the past, on homelessness, need to stop, as shown by the complete lack of success of spending these dollars. Moving forward, fund lodging and meals out on Kansas Avenue.

What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?