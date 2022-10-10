Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County Supervisor – District 2
today at 11:33 am
Published 3:00 pm

Website / Social Media:www.JonesForSupervisor.com
Facebook: Bruce Jones For Supervisor
Why are you running for office?
While I was Chairman of the Templeton Area Advisory Group, I saw my opponent Bruce Gibson oppose TAAG's recommendations to the County. On TAAG I worked very hard to represent the opinions of people of our area. I will represent the values of the new District 2 better than my opponent.
What makes you qualified for the job?
While I was on the Templeton Area Advisory Group, I had a chance to talk with homeowners, business owners, farmers, ranchers, land use applicants and their neighbors. I do understand what matters to these people. TAAG also gave me experience with County ordinances and procedures. Previously I was on the Board of a non-profit hospital by virtue of being president of the medical staff. On that Board, we made difficult decisions regarding management of a hospital with a larger budget and more employees than our County has. Because of these experiences, I will be an effective Supervisor from day 1.
What are your two main priorities if you win?
1. Support and fund public safety
2. Streamline the Planning and Building Department to make it better, faster, cheaper
How will you collaborate with other governments?
SLO County District 2 is made up of one incorporated city, Atascadero, and several unincorporated areas represented by Citizen Advisory Councils. I will work closely with Atascadero City Council and the CACs to promote the welfare of the citizens of District 2. I will also work with other Supervisors on the SLO County Board of Supervisors supporting issues specific to other districts.
What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?
1. Providing funding to make improvements in public safety.
2. Improving the function of the Planning and Building Department so that land use applications can be expedited efficiently.
