Bruce Jones
|Candidate Name:
|Bruce Jones
|Position Sought:
|San Luis Obispo County Supervisor – District 2
|Website / Social Media:
|www.JonesForSupervisor.com
Facebook: Bruce Jones For Supervisor
|Why are you running for office?
|While I was Chairman of the Templeton Area Advisory Group, I saw my opponent Bruce Gibson oppose TAAG's recommendations to the County. On TAAG I worked very hard to represent the opinions of people of our area. I will represent the values of the new District 2 better than my opponent.
|What makes you qualified for the job?
|While I was on the Templeton Area Advisory Group, I had a chance to talk with homeowners, business owners, farmers, ranchers, land use applicants and their neighbors. I do understand what matters to these people. TAAG also gave me experience with County ordinances and procedures. Previously I was on the Board of a non-profit hospital by virtue of being president of the medical staff. On that Board, we made difficult decisions regarding management of a hospital with a larger budget and more employees than our County has. Because of these experiences, I will be an effective Supervisor from day 1.
|What are your two main priorities if you win?
|1. Support and fund public safety
2. Streamline the Planning and Building Department to make it better, faster, cheaper
|How will you collaborate with other governments?
|SLO County District 2 is made up of one incorporated city, Atascadero, and several unincorporated areas represented by Citizen Advisory Councils. I will work closely with Atascadero City Council and the CACs to promote the welfare of the citizens of District 2. I will also work with other Supervisors on the SLO County Board of Supervisors supporting issues specific to other districts.
|What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?
|1. Providing funding to make improvements in public safety.
2. Improving the function of the Planning and Building Department so that land use applications can be expedited efficiently.