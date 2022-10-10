Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County Supervisor – District 2
By
today at 11:33 am
Published 3:00 pm

Bruce Gibson

Bruce Gibson
KEYT
San Luis Obispo County Supervisor – District 2 Candidate: Bruce Gibson
Candidate Name:Bruce Gibson (*incumbent)
Position Sought:San Luis Obispo County Supervisor – Dist. 2
Website / Social Media:BruceGibsonforSupervisor.org
Facebook: BruceGibsonSupervisor
Instagram: @SupeBruceGibson
Twitter: @SupeBruceGibson
Why are you running for office?
To lead SLO County forward in the face of the numerous current challenges we face, including the protection of our local democratic institutions.
What makes you qualified for the job?
For over fifteen years in office I have worked with community members, elected officials and agency staff to accomplish remarkable projects that improve the quality of life here in SLO County. I have the experience, knowledge, relationships and fiscal responsibility to lead on solutions to our most pressing problems.
What are your two main priorities if you win?
Addressing homelessness and our long-term water supply.
How will you collaborate with other governments?
I have a long history of working closely and cooperatively with local cities, special districts, and agencies at the state and federal level. I approach each interaction with respect and commitment to finding solutions that benefit all residents.
What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?
Homelessness, including housing and behavioral health care and securing sustainable water supplies that resilient in the face of climate change and our current drought.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County Supervisor – District 2
Bruce Gibson
KEYT
San Luis Obispo County Supervisor – District 2
Author Profile Photo

News Channel 3-12

Email the News Channel 3-12 Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content