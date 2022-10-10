Bruce Gibson
|Candidate Name:
|Bruce Gibson (*incumbent)
|Position Sought:
|San Luis Obispo County Supervisor – Dist. 2
|Website / Social Media:
|BruceGibsonforSupervisor.org
Facebook: BruceGibsonSupervisor
Instagram: @SupeBruceGibson
Twitter: @SupeBruceGibson
|Why are you running for office?
|To lead SLO County forward in the face of the numerous current challenges we face, including the protection of our local democratic institutions.
|What makes you qualified for the job?
|For over fifteen years in office I have worked with community members, elected officials and agency staff to accomplish remarkable projects that improve the quality of life here in SLO County. I have the experience, knowledge, relationships and fiscal responsibility to lead on solutions to our most pressing problems.
|What are your two main priorities if you win?
|Addressing homelessness and our long-term water supply.
|How will you collaborate with other governments?
|I have a long history of working closely and cooperatively with local cities, special districts, and agencies at the state and federal level. I approach each interaction with respect and commitment to finding solutions that benefit all residents.
|What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?
|Homelessness, including housing and behavioral health care and securing sustainable water supplies that resilient in the face of climate change and our current drought.