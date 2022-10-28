stacy korsgaden

|Why are you running for office?
|Committed to Serving Grover Beach by: Supporting our police, Innovative solutions for Homelessness and clean up encampments and triage to those that provide treatment and reduce governments involvement in everyday life.
|What makes you qualified for the job?
|As a business owner I have run a successful business, employed people, managed budgets, handled difficult conversations and issues to provide top service to my clients. All of these experiences enable me to work to provide honest government to the citizens of Grover Beach.
|What are your two main priorities if you win?
|Public Safety and implementing innovative solutions to manage homelessness and vagrancy.
|How will you collaborate with other governments?
|By creating win wins for those we serve.
|What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?
|Public Safety and Homeless/vagrancy encampments between 4th street and Oakpark. These two issues are related. Grover Beach can do this!