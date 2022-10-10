Skip to Content
Grover Beach Mayor
By
today at 2:40 pm
Published 3:00 pm

Karen Bright

Karen Bright
KEYT
Grover Beach Mayor Candidate: Karen Bright
Candidate Name:Karen Bright
Position Sought:Grover Beach Mayor
Website / Social Media:www.BrightforMayor.com
Facebook: Karen Bright for GB Mayor (campaign page)
Facebook: Karen Campbell Bright (personal)
Instagram: @karen.c.bright.1
Why are you running for office?
To continue the upward trajectory of our City.
What makes you qualified for the job?
I have 12 years local Council government experience: appointed from 3 terms on the GB Planning Commission to Council in 2007; ran successfully for City Council in 2008 and 2012. I termed out in 2016 and was reappointed in 2019 to fill a vacancy. I have served on every Board the Council represents within the County and currently serve as Mayor Pro Tem (since 2019). I believe that being an effective Mayor is not conducive to "on the job training."
What are your two main priorities if you win?
Countinue to work with 5 Cities Homeless Coalition, County and neighboring Cities to create environments like Cabins for Change, a temporary housing shelter to put the unhoused on a path to permanent housing. Also to see the completion of the second facility in GB that will be leased ($1/yr.) to 5CHC to create additional housing. Together these projects will help to reduce a large segment of the homeless population, which will allow our public spaces to be used as they were intended.
How will you collaborate with other governments?
I believe we are stronger together. Our Council has just recently signed an MOU with Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach for the Central Coast Blue water reclamation project.
What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?
Homelessness/lack of affordable housing and water.
Article Topic Follows: Grover Beach Mayor
Grover Beach Mayor
Karen Bright
KEYT
Author Profile Photo

News Channel 3-12

Email the News Channel 3-12 Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content