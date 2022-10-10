Karen Bright
|Candidate Name:
|Position Sought:
|Grover Beach Mayor
|Website / Social Media:
|www.BrightforMayor.com
Facebook: Karen Bright for GB Mayor (campaign page)
Facebook: Karen Campbell Bright (personal)
Instagram: @karen.c.bright.1
|Why are you running for office?
|To continue the upward trajectory of our City.
|What makes you qualified for the job?
|I have 12 years local Council government experience: appointed from 3 terms on the GB Planning Commission to Council in 2007; ran successfully for City Council in 2008 and 2012. I termed out in 2016 and was reappointed in 2019 to fill a vacancy. I have served on every Board the Council represents within the County and currently serve as Mayor Pro Tem (since 2019). I believe that being an effective Mayor is not conducive to "on the job training."
|What are your two main priorities if you win?
|Countinue to work with 5 Cities Homeless Coalition, County and neighboring Cities to create environments like Cabins for Change, a temporary housing shelter to put the unhoused on a path to permanent housing. Also to see the completion of the second facility in GB that will be leased ($1/yr.) to 5CHC to create additional housing. Together these projects will help to reduce a large segment of the homeless population, which will allow our public spaces to be used as they were intended.
|How will you collaborate with other governments?
|I believe we are stronger together. Our Council has just recently signed an MOU with Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach for the Central Coast Blue water reclamation project.
|What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?
|Homelessness/lack of affordable housing and water.