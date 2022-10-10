Sam Ramirez

Why are you running for office?

Public service has been a major part of my life since I was in college. I have served every

community that I have lived in, and am proud of the work that I have done for the people I’ve served. I enjoy the work, I enjoy the conversations with constituents and colleagues, but most of all, I enjoy new and bold ideas that help move our community forward.



As a City Councilmember, I look forward to putting forth a vision for the future of Goleta. We have gone two decades without a clear and coherent plan for the future and it’s time for that to change. We know that we need housing. And we know what housing must look like in order to meet our needs going forward. New housing development must be more urbanized, it must be closer to transportation and shopping and schools, it must be green, and use as little of a carbon footprint as possible. This type of development would usually happen in the downtown corridor of a city, but in Goleta, we haven’t decided what our downtown is. We have three separate commercial corridors and no clear vision from which to build a future. I want to build toward a city that is bikeable, walkable, and full of thriving local businesses. In a post COVID-19 world, we have an opportunity to reimagine and reinvent what Government can be and what Government can do.

What makes you qualified for the job?

Professionally, I have been an elected Policymaker, worked for the California State Assembly, represented a Labor Union of 5,000 members, and served as the Chief Negotiator for the City of Santa Barbara. These experiences give me a unique experience that would lend itself well on the Goleta City Council.



This experience did not come fast, nor did it come easy. It has required a strategic level of thinking, a certain level of political awareness and the ability to adapt quickly. I believe my background and experience would make me an effective Councilmember. As a father of two young children, my wish is to leave this community and planet better for them and their future. I am proud to call Goleta my home and look forward to doing my part to make my wish for my children a reality. Additionally, I have a degree in Government, and attended Executive Education in State and Local Government at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

What are your two main priorities if you win?

As a Councilmember, I would be focused on a few important areas that are important to Goleta, specifically District 2. I would work to solve our housing issues, address public safety, and economic development, bring Government to the people, and bring a vision of what can be done if we are focused on local issues that impact residents. These are issues that have been talked about for so long, but very little action is taken to really solve them.

How will you collaborate with other governments?

I will work to find mutual or shared interests with other public and private agencies. I think there are great opportunities to collaborate with our local school districts and nonprofits. I look forward to partnering with UCSB to help solve issues that need a new or different perspective to solve.

What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?