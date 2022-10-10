James Kyriaco

Why are you running for office?

As a 4th Generation Santa Barbara and Goleta local, I am running to continue the progress we are making to provide affordable housing and childcare in Goleta, while keeping our city safe, healthy and fiscally sound.

What makes you qualified for the job?

I have over 25 years of trusted local experience in both government, the private sector and nonprofit organizations. I have served on the city council for 4 years, and was previously appointed to the Goleta Public Engagement Commission, the County of Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission, and I was the first Executive Director for the Goleta Valley Historical Society, which manages Rancho La Patera and Stow House for the City of Goleta. I have a Master’s Degree in Piblic Administration and have lived in the 2nd District for over 12 years.



My record has earned the endorsements of the Santa Barbara Independent, Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, Goleta Councilmembers Kyle Richards and Stuart Kasdin, Goleta Planning Commissioners Jennifer Smith, Jennifer Fullerton and Katie Maynard, County Supervisors Gregg Hart, Das Williams and Joan Hartmann, and incoming supervisor Laura Capps along with our County Firefighters, Deputy Sheriffs, Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund and the Democratic Party.

What are your two main priorities if you win?

Continue our progress on housing and childcare, while protecting our environment and open space. Goleta has built more housing Bryan any other city besides Santa Maria in recent years, and I am the only candidate who has voted for affordable housing for veterans, seniors and our critical local workforce. We have also added four new family child care providers in Goleta serving over 30 infants and toddlers so that they get the care they need while allowing parents to work and maintain their careers.

How will you collaborate with other governments?

In elected office we can’t accomplish anything by ourselves; it requires experience and relationships built over many years to be effective. I will continue partnering regionally on issues such as housing, homelessness and protecting our environment. Homelessness in Goleta has declined significantly since 2020 due to effective partnerships and I have worked with the County to add 59 units of new Permanent Supportive Housing that will serve people like survivors of domestic violence, seniors and veterans who are at risk of homelessness, or have previously experienced homelessness.

What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?