Roger Aceves

Why are you running for office?

I'm running for a fifth term to Goleta City Council because I truly value working for and with the citizens of Goleta. Our city is special, it's why I made it our home nearly 40 years ago. With the transition to district representation, my citywide focus will now be narrowed on my neighbors in the First District. Listening to their concerns, responding to their calls, emails, and texts are the foundation of my constituency service.

What makes you qualified for the job?

In sixteen years, I'm proud to say I've never missed a single meeting. I've served on the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan Committee, Economic Development and Revitalization Standing Committee, Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Standing Committee, among others. I also have a long history of involvement in the non-profit community, as a board member of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, Pacific Pride Foundation, Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, and I was recently elected Board President of the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.

What are your two main priorities if you win?

My two biggest priorities if elected will be to champion fiscal responsibility and to continue to improve our roadways and sidewalks. Balanced budgets matter and I was the only member of the council to vote against the ballot measure to raise the sale tax 1%. Now isn't the time and we as a city can do a better job of managing our finances before going to voters to ask for their help. When it comes to roads and sidewalks, it remains the number one issue I hear on a daily basis from constituents.

How will you collaborate with other governments?

Goleta cannot function as an island. It's crucial for us to continually work and refine our relationships with our neighbors, whether it be the City or County of Santa Barbara, to make sure that the needs of our city are being met. These relationships are especially important as we work to address the needs of our homeless community. It's why I serve on LAFCO, to help build and maintain these coalitions. As we work to refine Goleta's draft housing element, the work between our staff and the State of California will be crucial to the future of housing in our community.

What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?