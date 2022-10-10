Gregg Carty

Why are you running for office?

It is with great joy, pride, and humility that I officially announce my candidacy for Carpinteria City Council. I look forward to representing everyone in Carpinteria fairly and promise to never be a “one issue” councilperson. I will run a positive campaign, one in which I will display integrity and honesty in all my interactions and treat all whom I encounter with the utmost respect. The future of Carpinteria depends on open, peaceful dialogue that is inclusive and looks at all issues with the same microlens. As a resident of Carpinteria for over 60 years, I believe that my perspective, motivating energy, and experience are valuable and crucial for this role.



As Carpinteria grows, it is important to balance what makes it special and unique from other communities. We have a pressing need to swiftly solve challenges so our children, grandchildren, and future residents can continue to enjoy all that it offers and promises. It will be a great privilege to once again serve my community on the Carpinteria City Council, as I have for the past 16 years.



Carpinteria is such a desirable place to call home. I’m asking for the opportunity to keep what we have by working together to improve our city. I strive to create a community where all are included, represented, and empowered, regardless of age, race, socio-economic status, religion, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, or disability.



It is my goal to see Carpinteria continue to revitalize, thrive, and prosper. Together we can work to improve our environment and protect what we already have.



Today Carpinteria is a community that is and not one that was. We are blessed to call Carpinteria home with over one hundred acres of open space, including parks and beautiful beaches surrounded by mountains and wonderful people and families. We have many programs for our youth and will soon have a senior center. Carpinteria has so much to offer, and it didn’t just happen.



Carpinteria has a special place in my heart. I have four generations of family here, been married for nearly 40 years, two married daughters, and three grandchildren. Carpinteria is our home. I graduated from Carpinteria high school 50 years ago. Warrior Spirit never dies!

I have demonstrated the leadership skills, vision, fairness, and attention to detail, motivation, and experience necessary to be a productive member of our Carpinteria City Council.



I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve as your council member.

What makes you qualified for the job?

Carpinteria has been my home for over 60 years. I was raised and instilled with gratitude and dedication to the Carpinteria community by my late parents, Daphne and Bill “Doc” Carty. I watched as they helped others less fortunate in the community through formal volunteering and anonymous acts of kindness. Based on their lessons, I, too, knew the importance of community involvement and have been volunteering and formally part of various local government committees for the past 30+ years. I have been on the Carpinteria City Council since 2006, was selected as mayor during my first term, and served as mayor for an additional term.



I worked tirelessly with my fellow council members, city staff and other government agencies as we navigated the fire, flood and pandemic. Through these extreme situations, I’ve seen what I’ve always known – Carpinteria coming together and supporting those who have been negatively impacted by these events. My goal is to serve the entire community, not focused on a singular issue, but look at the plethora of goals we seek to achieve collectively as a city. I lead and serve based on fairness, equality and vision, engaging with all walks of life and ensuring all voices are heard.



As a member of various boards and committees, I’ve been educated and worked with experts in finance, business, housing and the environment. One of my proudest achievements while serving on the council was working with The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County to help orchestrate the acquisition of the Rincon Bluffs Preserve. Today, Carpinteria is a community that is and not one that was. I use my historical knowledge and experience of the past to inform and connect our vision of the present while preparing the community for the future.

What are your two main priorities if you win?

I personally stand by the decisions I’ve made while serving on the Carpinteria City Council. I commit time to study every issue, reviewing all the facts, and listening to experts and public comments. While not every decision is easy, the use of compromise is necessary for the greater good of our community. State decisions require the city to adhere to requirements that are not always designed for a city the size of Carpinteria. As a city, we work so hard to comply with state mandates, yet it is discouraging to see changes forced upon us that we as a community cannot always influence. Nevertheless, it’s important to work as a community in collaboration with other agencies and be proactive on pressing issues like affordable housing and environmental initiatives.



I am happy with the decisions made regarding the dog park, as well as the protections from formula businesses in the downtown. While the dog park does a satisfactory job of fitting the needs of our pet owners, I would like to do more to establish a formal dog park.



Protecting our locally owned “mom & pop” stores is also vital to our downtown and I believe the decisions we’ve made on formula businesses shield us from the challenges of big developers. Balancing sustainable tourism while ensuring the needs of our community are heard is vital to keeping Carpinteria the place we all love to call home. With every decision, I understand what we have as a community and how precious Carpinteria is, so your voice will always be heard!

How will you collaborate with other governments?

It's important to work with and not against local, county, state, and federal agencies on the various projects and initiatives we have in Carpinteria. I find the most success in simply calling and speaking with the appropriate individuals to understand all sides and factor in all perspectives. It's easy to get into finger-pointing and blaming, but in most instances, we all have the same agenda, to continue to improve the livelihood of our citizens and ensure Carpinteria continues to thrive and grow in line with what's best for the community.

What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?