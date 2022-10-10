Al Clark
|Candidate Name:
|Al Clark
|Position Sought:
|Carpinteria City Council – District 5
|Website / Social Media:
|www.alclarkforcitycouncil2022.com
|Why are you running for office?
|Provide a voice for the residents of Carpinteria.
|What makes you qualified for the job?
|16 years experience of tight fiscal control and managed growth.
|What are your two main priorities if you win?
|Plan for development downtown and Address housing crisis.
|How will you collaborate with other governments?
|I already worked for 12 years with other county government officials serving on various county wide boards such as SBCAG and APCD, etc. and have developed connections.
|What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?
|Downtown development and address housing crisis.