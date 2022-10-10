Skip to Content
Carpinteria City Council – District 5
By
today at 12:16 pm
Published 3:00 pm

Al Clark

Al Clark
KEYT
Carpinteria City Council – District 5 Candidate: Al Clark
Candidate Name:Al Clark
Position Sought:Carpinteria City Council – District 5
Website / Social Media:www.alclarkforcitycouncil2022.com
Why are you running for office?
Provide a voice for the residents of Carpinteria.
What makes you qualified for the job?
16 years experience of tight fiscal control and managed growth.
What are your two main priorities if you win?
Plan for development downtown and Address housing crisis.
How will you collaborate with other governments?
I already worked for 12 years with other county government officials serving on various county wide boards such as SBCAG and APCD, etc. and have developed connections.
What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?
Downtown development and address housing crisis.
Article Topic Follows: Carpinteria City Council – District 5
Al Clark
Carpinteria City Council – District 5
KEYT
Author Profile Photo

News Channel 3-12

Email the News Channel 3-12 Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content