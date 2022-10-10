Gregg Hart

Why are you running for office?

I am running for the newly created 37th State Assembly District seat to expand economic opportunity for working families, rebuild our state’s infrastructure, invest in public education, make sure our communities and neighborhoods are safe and provide quality, affordable health care for our residents. I am motivated to work on these issues and advance policies that will improve the lives of the people of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

What makes you qualified for the job?

Throughout my entire career, I have worked to make local government more responsive to people’s needs. I believe that my team leadership style, based on inclusivity, focused on making progress and obtaining results, will help advance the work necessary to expand economic opportunity for working families and ensure that their voice is heard. I plan to use my decades of experience in local government to bring strong, pragmatic and experienced leadership to Sacramento.

What are your two main priorities if you win?

My overall priority is to improve the quality of life of all Californians. I believe this can be accomplished by:



1. Shoring up our public education system. This includes providing a sustainable investment to support the K-12, Community College, CSU and UC systems to ensure the current and future generation of students gets the quality education they require to fulfill their life goals, fulfill their responsibility as active citizens in a thriving democracy and meet the diverse needs of the State’s economy. Additionally, I believe that union trade apprenticeship programs help young workers achieve their professional goals and these programs should be expanded in our high schools and community colleges.



2. Improve employment opportunities for working families and make sure everyone has access to quality, affordable health care. As a member of the State Assembly, I will work with my colleagues in the Legislature to establish an environment that is a catalyst for State-wide economic growth and find a health care solution that helps as many Californians as possible.

How will you collaborate with other governments?

Throughout my entire career, I have successfully collaborated with local governments. As a former Santa Barbara City Councilman and a current member of the County Board of Supervisors, I work every day with the elected leaders of our cities and special districts throughout Santa Barbara County. We collaborate on important issues that affect every resident’s lives including infrastructure and road repairs, coordinating public safety responses to wildfires, identifying practical initiatives to tackle homelessness and the affordable housing crises, and public health emergencies including our joint response to the covid pandemic. I will bring this work ethic of collaboration to Sacramento.

What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?