Vicki Nohrden

Why are you running for office?

I am running to make sure families can continue to live, work, and thrive in our region. Our state isn't working for the thousands of families struggling to make ends meet, afford houses, and find quality education for their children from Arroyo Grande to Live Oak. I'm running to change that. I want to bring checks and balances to Sacramento, implement common-sense solutions to the challenges we face, and make our region a better place to live, work, and thrive for the next decade and more to come!

What makes you qualified for the job?

I’m a proven leader with over two decades of experience in small business and non-profit. My public service includes standing up for children, families, and victims of crime and working across party lines to make local government more effective. I will bring that same public service, collaboration, and common sense to Sacramento!

What are your two main priorities if you win?

From a policy perspective, I believe our district desperately needs infrastructure investment for safer roads, increased water storage, drought mitigation, and more reliable energy infrastructure. I will work to get funds for these projects, to make sure Diablo Canyon can stay open, our dams at Lakes Nacimiento and San Antonio continue operating at full capacity, and our solar energy storage at Moss Landing can grow to scale!



From a cultural perspective, there is a deep cynicism and fatigue in a system that so many feel is out of control and out of touch with everyday Californians. I will work to combat the mistrust in our political system that has driven people further Right and Left, away from checks and balances and common sense. I will be a leader who listens and who works across the aisle without an agenda, for the health and thriving of our district.

How will you collaborate with other governments?

No state policies should be enacted without local input and support. I will work closely with mayors and city councils, county supervisors, and commissioners to consider the long-term challenges for our region and find solutions together.

What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?