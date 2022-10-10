Dawn Addis

Why are you running for office?

I believe we need a leader who will work as hard as the people of the Central Coast do to protect what we love and get our fair share from Sacramento. I am ready to do that alongside the coalition of teachers, nurses, firefighters, and more than 300 organizations, and elected and community leaders who support me.



I am a Councilmember, special education teacher, and mom who will be a champion for the people of San Luis Obispo and the entire Central Coast. Having raised my children in San Luis Obispo County I am committed to protecting the things that make the Central Coast great.



We live in one of the best places in the world. The natural beauty is unrivaled and people come from all over the world to visit. This Central Coast is a major contributor to the California economy, but we aren’t getting back what we put in. I will work to change that.

What makes you qualified for the job?

I have a strong record of effectively building coalitions and working with others to serve our communities. This includes my work as a Morro Bay City Councilmember, as a special education teacher serving families and children in San Luis Coastal Unified School District, and as a co-founder of the San Luis Obispo Women’s March.



I am proud to be endorsed by local nurses, firefighters, teachers and leaders across San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties.



My ability to work well with others, to build trust and to forge relationships are assets that make me an effective leader. I have a strong record of success and my campaign has demonstrated a level of integrity that sets me apart. These qualities will help me get legislation signed into law on behalf of the people of the Central Coast.

What are your two main priorities if you win?

Two of my main priorities are education and housing.



Education

As a special education teacher and bilingual educator, I have been working with students on the Central Coast for over two decades. I am honored to be endorsed by the California Teachers Association, the California Faculty Association, the California Federation of Teachers, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, Retired California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin, and County Schools Superintendent Dr. James Bresscia. I look forward to working with these groups and leaders to address the educational needs across our District. We have huge needs across the District including increased preschool access, better special education service delivery, and lowering tuition at the University level.



Housing

Housing – including supportive housing, and first-time home ownership programs – is an urgent issue faced by too many people in the small cities and unincorporated areas that make up the Central Coast. I am proud to have the endorsement of dozens of local Mayors, City Councilmembers, and County Supervisors. If elected I will work with local leaders to increase housing affordability with solutions from the State that meet the needs of local communities. As a Councilmember I have worked with colleagues to effectively move right-sized housing solutions forward.



The need to address homelessness and provide housing for all incomes is urgent across the Central Coast. We need a right-sized approach so that we can effectively address the specialized needs and conditions of each community. I am ready to work on behalf of the people of San Luis Obispo County and the entire Central Coast to make sure that all are housed with dignity and allowed to live within the communities where they work.

How will you collaborate with other governments?

To deliver results, you need to start with common ground. I believe that a leader’s job is to bring people together around shared interests, find solutions, and deliver results for the people they represent. I’m proud that in my campaign, I have the support of dozens of local Mayors, City Councilmembers, School Trustees, County Supervisors, and local business owners across the Central Coast. I have served in local government as a Morro Bay City Councilmember and as an Appointee to the Morro Bay Citizen’s Finance Advisory Committee. I understand the need for State collaboration, financing, and regulatory support so that the small towns and rural areas of the Central Coast can improve education, housing, jobs, healthcare, mental health services, and address the climate crisis. As an Assemblymember, I would continue my strong local relationships and prioritize listening to the needs of the people on the Central Coast. This is something I have always done as a teacher and public servant and it’s something I will continue to do.

What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?