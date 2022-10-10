Gaea Powell

Why are you running for office?

Arroyo Grande is my home. I want to preserve its heritage, charm and its cherished way of life, while at the same time strategically anticipating and proactively leveraging change, which is inevitable. Such action takes strong, common sense leadership that welcomes dissenting views sensibly and without condemnation in order to achieve optimal resolutions that best serve Arroyo Grande.



My vision is to see Arroyo Grande declared a Constitutional Sanctuary City to protect its citizens’ freedoms, prosperity, safety, health, and happiness while addressing fear-based government, corporate and global elites’ overreach. Holding the Constitution as our guide safeguards Arroyo Grande’s assets, resources, independence, and its citizens’ fundamental human rights.



I am dedicated to achieving no nonsense, creative solutions for our local challenges. I believe collective goals are successfully accomplished by continuing to appreciate and support those who have already made great strides, as well as by encouraging passionate, dedicated, critical thinkers in our community to join in that collaboration. Development must be thoughtfully and artfully planned and managed, and we must be willing to change course as needed to protect and provide for generations to come.



I am not asking for donations. I ask for your vote.

What makes you qualified for the job?

I am fortunate to be a successful business consultant, business owner, community volunteer, as well as a Constitutional rights advocate. With over twenty-five years of experience as a respected business professional and consultant, my specialty is in evaluation and reengineering of company operations and implementation of strategic development, marketing, performance and productivity improvement resulting in managed growth and higher profits. My focus is also on company culture building and creative problem solving. I am a facts driven, strong, fearless leader who firmly believes you are only as great as the talented people you empower and surround yourself with.



I am unwavering in my convictions as a Constitutional rights and health freedom advocate. My award winning film exposes profit driven government agency, big pharma and medical industry overreach, collusion and corruption. I will always question authority and those with a vested interest.



After an extraordinary career working with influential leaders in the entertainment industry and serving as Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Chief of Staff during his campaign, I relocated to the Central Coast where I met my husband. We are grateful to live in paradise and to call Arroyo Grande our home.



Utilizing my diverse skills and abilities, I am determined and dedicated to protecting Arroyo Grande’s assets, heritage, businesses, and its citizens' rights while tackling current ongoing challenges.

What are your two main priorities if you win?

Help protect our City's assets, its citizens' and businesses' constitutional and civil rights as well as tackle our ongoing local challenges.

How will you collaborate with other governments?

Collaboration is key in successful creative problem solving, forward looking strategic growth and development as well as to ensure our collectively strong communities ability to address regional, state and federal influence and challenges. At the same time, I feel we must also engage in proactive vs reactive strategies that protect and honor our City's assets, sovereignty and our local community interests.

