Caren Ray Russom
|Candidate Name:
|Caren Ray Russom (*incumbent)
|Position Sought:
|Arroyo Grande Mayor
|Website / Social Media:
|www.mayorcaren.com
Facebook: mayorcarenrayrussom
Instagram: @ag_mayor_caren_ray_russom
|Why are you running for office?
|Election to my third term as Mayor.
|What makes you qualified for the job?
|Current Mayor. I have served AG since 2005 as Planning Commissioner, CIty Councilmember, and Mayor.
|What are your two main priorities if you win?
|Expanding water supply sources and fixing roads and infrastructure.
|How will you collaborate with other governments?
|I have forged relationships in every city and at the County to help solve regional problems. Example is Central Coast Blue recycled water project, which is a joint powers association with Pismo Beach and Grover Beach.
|What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?
