Arroyo Grande Mayor
today at 11:35 am
Caren Ray Russom
Arroyo Grande Mayor Candidate: Caren Ray Russom
Candidate Name:Caren Ray Russom (*incumbent)
Position Sought:Arroyo Grande Mayor
Website / Social Media:www.mayorcaren.com
Facebook: mayorcarenrayrussom
Instagram: @ag_mayor_caren_ray_russom
Why are you running for office?
Election to my third term as Mayor.
What makes you qualified for the job?
Current Mayor. I have served AG since 2005 as Planning Commissioner, CIty Councilmember, and Mayor.
What are your two main priorities if you win?
Expanding water supply sources and fixing roads and infrastructure.
How will you collaborate with other governments?
I have forged relationships in every city and at the County to help solve regional problems. Example is Central Coast Blue recycled water project, which is a joint powers association with Pismo Beach and Grover Beach.
What do you think are the two biggest issues that need to be addressed right away?
Expanding water supply sources and fixing roads and infrastructure.
