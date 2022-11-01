8 of 10 voters still holding their ballots for the Nov. 8 election

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - About 18 percent of the voters with ballots in Santa Barbara County have returned them, now just one week before the November 8 election.

The vote-by-mail ballots went out Oct. 7 to all registered voters at the time.

The ballots can be returned by U.S. Post Office mail boxes, the white Santa Barbara County election boxes, in person at the elections office, or at a polling place on election day.

A week ago at the main elections office, voters there were dropping ballots in the secure box at the site and also going to the counter inside.

At that time, about 10 percent of the voters had cast ballots.

As of last weekend the number went up to 13 percent.

Voters who made up their minds in the first few days said they did not want to wait, and wanted their ballots to be in and verified by the time the polling places close at 8 p.m. one week from now.

For more information go to www.SBCvote.com