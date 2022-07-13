

Best minigolf in every state



Alabama: Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf, Gulf Shores



Alaska: Putters Wild, Anchorage

Arizona: Glow Putt Mini Golf, Scottsdale



Arkansas: Big Rock Mini Golf & Fun Park, Little Rock



California: Golf Gardens Miniature Golf, Avalon



Colorado: Adventure Golf & Raceway, Westminster

Connecticut: Matterhorn Mini Golf, Canton

Delaware: Riverwalk Mini Golf, Wilmington



Florida: Congo River Golf, Orlando



Georgia: 2nd Story Entertainment, Blue Ridge



Hawaii: Kauai Mini Golf & Botanical Gardens, Kilauea

Idaho: Outback Golf Park, Pocatello



Illinois: Par-King Skill Golf, Lincolnshire



Indiana: Walther’s Golf & Fun, Evansville



Iowa: Pirate Putt, Council Bluffs



Kansas: Field Station Dinosaurs, Derby



Kentucky: Maggie’s Jungle Golf & Jungle Run, Gilbertsville



Louisiana: City Putt, New Orleans

Maine: Schooner Miniature Golf, Saco



Maryland: Embers Island Miniature Golf, Ocean City



Massachusetts: Pirate’s Cove, South Yarmouth



Michigan: Miners Falls Mini Golf, Munising



Minnesota: Wildwedge Golf, Mini Golf, and Maze, Pequot Lakes



Mississippi: Bananas Mini-Golf & Arcade, Gulfport



Missouri: Greatest Adventures Mini Golf, Branson



Montana: Golfing to the Sun Mini Golf, West Glacier



Nebraska: Outlaw Pizza, Ponca



Nevada: Twilight Zone by Monster Mini Golf, Las Vegas

New Hampshire: Chucksters, Hooksett



New Jersey: Congo Falls Adventure Golf, Ocean City



New Mexico: Hinkle Fun Center, Albuquerque

New York: Shipwreck Amusements, Cortland



North Carolina: Patio Playground Putt-Putt, Topsail Beach



North Dakota: The Putt District, Minot



Ohio: Alien Vacation Mini Golf Attraction, Medina



Oklahoma: Brickopolis, Oklahoma City



Oregon: Glowing Greens, Portland

Pennsylvania: Village Greens Miniature Golf, Strasburg



Rhode Island: Mulligan’s Island Golf & Entertainment, Cranston



South Carolina: Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf, Hilton Head



South Dakota: Putz n Glo Black Light Mini Golf, Rapid City



Tennessee: Toy Box Mini Golf, Pigeon Forge

Texas: Peter Pan Mini Golf, Austin



Utah: Fiesta Fun Family Fun Center, St. George



Vermont: Champ’s Trading Post Extreme Mini Golf, Addison



Virginia: Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf, Williamsburg



Washington: Flatstick Pub, Seattle

Washington DC: Swingers The Crazy Golf Club, Dupont Circle



West Virginia: Mountain State Miniature Golf, Beckley



Wisconsin: Red Putter Mini Golf, Ephraim



Wyoming: Cody City Park Miniature Golf Course, Cody