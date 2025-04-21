Dragon Images // Shutterstock

The food and beverage recalls this month so far

It probably seems like, every day, you’re reading a new headline about a recalled food item, like onions on McDonald’s hamburgers, baby carrots, and Boar’s Head cold cuts. You’re not imagining that influx.

According to a February 2025 report from the compliance company Traceone, the total number of food recalls issued by the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture grew 15% between 2020 and 2024. Experts suggest this could be due to a variety of factors, including advancements in technology for identifying harmful pathogens and challenges with staffing and sanitation at manufacturing plants.

In the U.S., the FDA and the USDA have many regulations of which food manufacturers must comply. When a noncompliant product makes it to stores’ shelves, restaurants, or Americans’ homes, the manufacturer typically issues a recall. Then the FDA in most cases and USDA in cases involving meat, poultry, and egg products, work to alert the public about any items that may be in their pantries or refrigerators that could be unsafe to consume.

Food recalls are issued for a wide range of reasons, including foodborne pathogens, mislabeled allergens, or contamination with foreign material. The FDA maintains a real-time list of active food recalls—in the first half of April 2025 alone, the FDA issued recall notices for well-known brands like Texas Pete and Tony’s Chocolonely.

Of course, following these alerts can be overwhelming at best and concerning at worst. The public’s perception of the federal government’s ability to keep America’s food supply safe reached a 25-year low in 2024, according to Gallup data. Based on their latest poll last year, 28% of U.S. adults don’t have much confidence in the government’s ability to keep the food supply safe, and an additional 14% have no confidence at all. The majority—57%—say they have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of confidence, but that’s down 11 percentage points from Gallup’s 2019 survey five years prior.

To help keep you aware of recent recalls, Stacker compiled a list of all food and beverage recalls issued by the FDA each month. It’s important to note that only particular batches of foods and beverages are typically recalled; you can check the FDA’s site for details on which specific batches are affected, based on the Universal Product Code located on the packaging.

Read on to learn more about what you should be wary of this month, as of April 16, 2025.

Editor’s note: Images in this article were provided by the FDA. If no image was provided or if the image quality was low, a stock image was used instead.

Celery sticks

– Brand: Marketside

– Recall reason: Possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes

– Recall date: April 11, 2025

Honey roasted peanuts

– Brand: Heinen’s

– Recall reason: Undeclared cashew allergen

– Recall date: April 9, 2025

Italian-style seafood burgers

– Brand: Caraluzzi’s

– Recall reason: Undeclared egg allergen

– Recall date: April 8, 2025

Habanero buffalo sauce

– Brand: Texas Pete

– Recall reason: Potential or undeclared allergen-sulfites

– Recall date: April 3, 2025

Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Bar and Everything Bar

– Brand: Tony’s Chocolonely Inc.

– Recall reason: Potential presence of small stones

– Recall date: April 2, 2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

Quesadilla de Queso bread

– Brand: Panaderia/Bakery

– Recall reason: Potential undeclared milk

– Recall date: April 2, 2025

Pumpkin juice

– Brand: Walker’s Wine Juice LLC

– Recall reason: Potential foodborne illness (botulism)

– Recall date: April 1, 2025

