The science behind how romantic relationships affect mental health

With their potential for love, conflict, and vulnerability, it’s no surprise that romantic relationships and mental health are deeply connected. A growing body of research shows that healthy relationships can provide emotional support and resilience, while relationship distress can be a strong predictor of mental health challenges like depression and anxiety.

The link between relationships and mental health is bidirectional as well. Data shows that whether or not someone has a mental health condition can influence dating decisions, and there are instances where mental health issues might lead people to avoid relationships or choose emotionally unsupportive partners.

“When someone is struggling with their mental health, it can shape everything from how they communicate to the types of partners they seek out,” says Dr. Caroline Fenkel, DSW, LCSW, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder of Charlie Health. “We often see that unprocessed trauma, anxiety, or depression can lead to patterns of avoidance, conflict, or even choosing emotionally unavailable partners, which reinforces those struggles rather than alleviating them.”

Understanding the link between romantic relationships and mental health can help people cultivate healthier relationships and improve their overall well-being. To better understand the role of relationships in mental health, Charlie Health looked at the research—exploring how relationships shape emotional well-being and how mental health concerns influence relationship dynamics.

Committed relationships tend to provide the greatest mental health benefits

While all relationships impact mental health, research suggests that more committed relationships, like marriage, tend to provide greater psychological benefits than less committed ones, such as cohabitation. A 2017 review of studies found that while mentally healthier individuals are more likely to enter relationships, the relationships themselves also play a significant role in shaping mental well-being.

The research suggests that while mental health does influence relationships, relationships have an even stronger effect on mental health. Additionally, improving relationship quality is linked to better mental health outcomes, but the reverse is less consistent—highlighting the importance of fostering healthy, supportive partnerships.

Healthy relationships can improve mental well-being even for people with serious mental health conditions

Supportive romantic relationships can positively impact mental well-being—even for those with serious mental health conditions. A 2023 study on people with psychosis found that participants who had a partner and were satisfied with their relationship experienced better overall mental well-being and fewer depressive symptoms of psychosis. This link remained significant when demographic variables were accounted for, too. “A stable, healthy partnership can provide emotional grounding, reduce feelings of isolation, and create a sense of safety for those facing serious conditions, all of which are critical for overall well-being and symptom management,” says Fenkel.

Relationship distress can be a strong predictor of depression

Unhappy or conflicted relationships can contribute to or activate underlying mental health struggles—depression specifically. A 2023 article found that marital distress is as strongly linked to depression—as much as or more than factors like sex, education, and childhood trauma.

Earlier research supports this connection. A 1999 study of 904 married people found that those in unhappy marriages were nearly three times more likely to develop major depression within a year. Marital dissatisfaction accounted for almost 30% of new depression cases among participants, even when controlling for demographics and past depression. These findings were consistent across gender and history of depression, reinforcing the idea that relationship problems can contribute to major depressive episodes.

By contrast, healthy relationships may help reduce depression

However, healthy relationships can actually help reduce depression. Research has found that self-expansion—a process where people incorporate aspects of their partner into their sense of self or behaviors—is linked to fewer depressive symptoms both on a daily basis and over a nine-month period. This finding holds true even when accounting for age, gender, relationship length, and other risk factors, according to the research.

Mental health influences dating decisions

Research shows that mental health concerns can shape relationship choices. A 2022 study of college students found that mental health played a role in their relationship decisions—including starting, maintaining, and ending relationships. “For some, anxiety might lead someone to overthink and seek constant reassurance, while depression can make emotional connection feel exhausting. Understanding these influences can help people make more intentional, supportive relationship choices,” says Fenkel.

According to the study, men (particularly white, heterosexual men) were more likely to consider a partner’s mental health before entering a relationship and to attribute relationship challenges to mental health issues. Also, more participants reported ending a relationship due to a partner’s mental health than being broken up with for the same reason, with no significant differences by gender, race, or sexual orientation.

How to cultivate a healthy relationship

Since relationships and mental health are so closely linked, fostering a healthy relationship can positively impact emotional well-being. “Cultivating a healthy relationship starts with self-awareness—understanding your own emotional needs, triggers, and communication style,” explains Fenkel. Here are some key strategies to strengthen your relationship while supporting your mental health:

Prioritize open communication

Healthy relationships are built on honest and open communication. Expressing thoughts, feelings, and concerns with your partner fosters trust and emotional security. If relationship challenges arise, discussing them openly can help prevent issues from escalating.

Establish and respect boundaries

While closeness is important, personal space and independence are also essential. Setting and respecting boundaries allows both partners to maintain a sense of autonomy while fostering a supportive, balanced connection.

Engage in shared experiences

Participating in activities together—whether trying new hobbies, traveling, or working toward shared goals—can enhance self-expansion within a relationship. As mentioned, research suggests that self-expansion not only strengthens relationships but also improves mental health by reducing depression symptoms.

Seek support when needed

If you or your partner are struggling with mental health challenges, seeking support—whether through therapy, counseling, or peer groups—can provide valuable tools for managing relationship stressors and emotional well-being.

