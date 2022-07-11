

American bison are making a major comeback

American Bison with calf and herd eating grass



Yellowstone represents the largest conservation herd of buffalo in the US

Bubble map and bar chart showing largest herds of bison as of 2018



Bison are critical to the ecosystems they sprang from and the cultural fabric of Indigenous populations

North Dakota bison herd grazing



The bison’s decimation is due to a constellation of factors—and repopulation efforts are complex

Badlands American bison bull with sunset behind it



The transfer program takes a long time—and a lot of testing

A large male bison blocking a road



The goal: A ‘metapopulation’

A herd of bison moves along a river