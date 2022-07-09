Skip to Content
stacker-Science
By
Published 10:58 pm

States with the most CO2 emissions


Kletr // Shutterstock

States with the most CO2 emissions

A coal power plant


Emma Rubin // Stacker

Wyoming emits the most per-capita carbon dioxide emissions overall


Emma Rubin // Stacker

Nearly all states have reduced CO2 emissions in the last decade


SMReid // Shutterstock

When broken down by sector, electricity-related emissions shrink in states with greater reliance on renewables

A field of solar panels in Vermont


Flystock // Shutterstock

States with cold weather tend to have greater residential carbon footprints

A cold, snowy suburban neighborhood


Gary Whitton // Shutterstock

Per capita commercial emissions vary across regions

Carbon emissions in Fairbanks, Alaska


Richard Thornton // Shutterstock

Oil- and gas-producing states have higher industrial footprints

An oil production field


Anna Barash // Shutterstock

More rural states have higher carbon footprints from transportation

Cars stuck in a traffic jam


Emma Rubin // Stacker

At the national level, carbon emissions peaked during the 2000s

Stacked area chart of carbon emissions nationally over time between 1973-2021


Emma Rubin // Stacker

Transportation accounts for the most CO2 emissions nationally

Donut chart showing carbon emissions by sector nationally

stacker-Science
Author Profile Photo

Stacker

Stacker is a news organization committed to telling engaging, research-driven stories. For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content