

Stacker

Nearly half of all women live in areas where abortion access will likely become more restrictive

Color-coded map showing percent of female population by state



Stacker

39% of women live in a state with current restrictive legislation and 10% of women live where new laws are likely to be passed

Bar chart showing the likelihood of women living in a state with abortion restrictions



Stacker

57% of women live where there are at least two types of restrictions on abortion access

A chart showing the percent of women in the U.S. subject to one or multiple types of abortion restrictions



Stacker

6% of women will be subject to a near-total abortion ban

A bar chat showing the percent of women subject to different types of abortion restrictions