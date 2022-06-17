Skip to Content
stacker-Science
By
Published 10:58 pm

History of telemedicine in America


Brooks Kraft // Getty Images

History of telemedicine in America


Universal History Archive // Getty Images

1879: The telephone limits frequency of office visits


Science & Society Picture Library // Getty Images

1906: Inventor publishes paper on the telecardiogram


Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images

1925: Science and Invention magazine cover depicts medical diagnosis via radio


FPG // Getty Images

1940s: First electronic medical record transfer occurs in Philadelphia


Bettmann // Getty Images

1950s: First use of hospital-based telemedicine


Bettmann // Getty Images

1964: NASA introduces new developments in telemedicine


Boston Globe // Getty Images

1990s: Studies confirm high rates of diagnostic agreement between in-person and virtual visits


ullstein bild // Getty Images

1990s: Studies show teleradiology reduces transport need for head injuries


BSIP // Getty Images

Early 2000s: The internet transforms telehealth


Boston Globe // Getty Images

2020: COVID-19 limits in-person access to health care

stacker-Science
Author Profile Photo

Stacker

Stacker is a news organization committed to telling engaging, research-driven stories. For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content