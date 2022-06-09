

Canva

10 traits you may not know can be tied to genetics

Young woman grinning with eyes closed and a blue sky in the background.



Canva

Facial expressions

Baby looking up concentrating on her mom.



sruilk // Shutterstock

Deviated septum

Woman leaning her face back to show her deviated septum.



LightField Studios // Shutterstock

Children’s insomnia

Clock in the middle of the night and woman awake in bed in background.



Dave Hogan // Getty Images

Widow’s peak

Man with a widow’s peak.



santypan // Shutterstock

Caffeine response

Man at a coffee shop looking out the windo laughing.



Vadym Ivanov // Shutterstock

Sensitivity to bitter food

Looking down on a bowl of salad.



MIA Studio // Shutterstock

Sneezing in the sun

Young girl sneezing into her elbow outside.



Canva

Optimism

Young woman in blue tank top smiling big with eyes closed.



Canva

Pain tolerance

Female runner stopped on a track signaling pain in her leg.



Canva

Life satisfaction

Male athlete standing on top of a building with arms stretched toward the sky looking satisfied.