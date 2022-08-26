

A state-by-state breakdown of crashes involving large trucks

A white semi truck lies on its side on the edge of a highway

In 2020, there were 54,272 fatal crashes reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Many of these crashes involved passenger vehicles—sedans, SUVs, or relatively small trucks; however, thousands of fatal crashes involved another type of vehicle: large trucks. In fact, large trucks—commercial and non-commercial trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds—were involved in almost 5,000 fatal crashes, or just under 9% of total fatal crashes, in 2020. Although the large truck category begins at 10,000 pounds, the majority of trucks involved in these crashes weighed more than 26,000 pounds.

And while that number may seem like a lot, it actually represents a 1% decline from the prior year. One potential reason for the decrease in fatal crashes involving large trucks is the pandemic, which caused a shift in the supply chain and consumer demand that may have put fewer large commercial trucks on the road.

But do certain states have more fatal large truck crashes than others? Walkup, Melodia, Kelly, & Schoenberger collected data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatal Analysis Reporting System to understand how many accidents in each state involved large trucks. Each state was ranked based on the number of accidents involving large trucks per 100,000 residents, using data from the FARS April 2020 Traffic Safety Facts report. Population size was drawn from U.S. Census state population totals. Click through for a look at how many crashes involving large trucks happened in each state in 2020.



#51. District of Columbia

Exploded tire of semi truck on highway roadsid

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 2 (0.3 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 50 (4.0% involving a large truck)



#50. Massachusetts

Fatal traffic accident with truck and trailer

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 28 (0.4 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 488 (5.7% involving a large truck)



#49. Hawaii

Cars line up on the freeway in Hawaii

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 6 (0.4 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 114 (5.3% involving a large truck)



#48. New York

Overturned semi filled with garbage

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 116 (0.6 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 1437 (8.1% involving a large truck)



#47. New Jersey

Semi truck burning on a highway

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 54 (0.6 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 818 (6.6% involving a large truck)



#46. Vermont

Emergency workers gather at a crash site

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 4 (0.6 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 80 (5.0% involving a large truck)



#45. Rhode Island

Large truck with broken bumper

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 7 (0.6 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 93 (7.5% involving a large truck)



#44. Connecticut

Upside down trailer truck with semi-trailer on the side of the highway

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 25 (0.7 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 415 (6.0% involving a large truck)



#43. Michigan

The cab of a red semi truck is tipped over by the side of a road

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 74 (0.7 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 1567 (4.7% involving a large truck)



#42. Washington

White classic semi truck transporting cargo in refrigerated trailer on a road in Washington

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 60 (0.8 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 794 (7.6% involving a large truck)



#41. New Hampshire

Large truck lies in a side ditch after a road accident

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 11 (0.8 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 148 (7.4% involving a large truck)



#40. Delaware

Overturned truck semi-trailer with cargo spilling out

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 9 (0.9 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 162 (5.6% involving a large truck)



#39. Maryland

Semi-trailer truck crashed on a freeway

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 57 (0.9 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 818 (7.0% involving a large truck)



#38. California

Semi truck and cargo on its side on the freeway after an accident

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 384 (1.0 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 5268 (7.3% involving a large truck)



#37. Nevada

Semi truck trailer rolled over on the side of a road

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 32 (1.0 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 451 (7.1% involving a large truck)



#36. Minnesota

Large truck leaning off side of road

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 59 (1.0 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 548 (10.8% involving a large truck)



#35. Wisconsin

Collision scene with a semi truck with box trailer and a passenger car

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 63 (1.1 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 825 (7.6% involving a large truck)



#34. Pennsylvania

The scene of a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 147 (1.1 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 1597 (9.2% involving a large truck)



#33. Utah

Long traffic jam of semi trucks

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 38 (1.2 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 397 (9.6% involving a large truck)



#32. Ohio

Overturned truck on the side of the road

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 145 (1.2 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 1766 (8.2% involving a large truck)



#31. Colorado

The Colorado State Patrol investigates a fatal accident involving a semi truck

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 74 (1.3 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 885 (8.4% involving a large truck)



#30. Virginia

Car crash burned after collision

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 113 (1.3 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 1211 (9.3% involving a large truck)



#29. Illinois

A large semi truck drives along a highway at susnset

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 170 (1.3 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 1673 (10.2% involving a large truck)



#28. Alaska

Large truck overturned in snow

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 10 (1.4 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 80 (12.5% involving a large truck)



#27. Maine

Jackknifed tractor trailer on Maine Turnpike

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 20 (1.5 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 216 (9.3% involving a large truck)



#26. North Carolina

A view of the back of the wheels of a overturned truck

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 157 (1.5 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 2163 (7.3% involving a large truck)



#25. Oregon

Large semi truck overturns on a freeway exit ramp

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 64 (1.5 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 688 (9.3% involving a large truck)



#24. Arizona

Closeup of damaged 18 wheeler semi truck tires

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 111 (1.5 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 1469 (7.6% involving a large truck)



#23. Florida

Semi truck on it’s side on the side of the road

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 351 (1.6 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 4846 (7.2% involving a large truck)



#22. West Virginia

Emergency workers at the scene of a crashed semi truck

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 34 (1.9 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 370 (9.2% involving a large truck)



#21. Missouri

A view of an overturned truck on an highway

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 125 (2.0 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 1373 (9.1% involving a large truck)



#20. Iowa

Damaged truck tires

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 67 (2.1 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 467 (14.3% involving a large truck)



#19. Louisiana

A semi truck drives toward a sunset on an empty highway

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 98 (2.1 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 1133 (8.6% involving a large truck)



#18. Texas

A big rig lies on it’s side on Hwy 59 near Edna, Texas

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 622 (2.1 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 5460 (11.4% involving a large truck)



#17. Georgia

Close up of the wheels of a dump truck

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 230 (2.1 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 2387 (9.6% involving a large truck)



#16. Indiana

18 wheeler semi truck at night on highway

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 148 (2.2 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 1254 (11.8% involving a large truck)



#15. North Dakota

Fifth wheel overturned on a highway with the underside torn up

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 18 (2.3 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 136 (13.2% involving a large truck)



#14. South Carolina

A truckers warning sign about tipping hazards

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 119 (2.3 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 1432 (8.3% involving a large truck)



#13. Kansas

Tow truck with crane lifting crashed Amazon truck

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 69 (2.4 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 578 (11.9% involving a large truck)



#12. Oklahoma

Inside a car, sunny, with airbags and windshield cracks

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 94 (2.4 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 916 (10.3% involving a large truck)



#11. Tennessee

A squadron of eighteen-wheelers on an interstate highway in eastern Tennessee

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 165 (2.4 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 1722 (9.6% involving a large truck)



#10. Montana

A red semi truck speeds along a highway

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 27 (2.5 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 243 (11.1% involving a large truck)



#9. Kentucky

A truck is lying on its side after a car accident on the highway

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 114 (2.5 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 1074 (10.6% involving a large truck)



#8. New Mexico

Damage closeup on white truck

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 56 (2.6 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 540 (10.4% involving a large truck)



#7. Idaho

Two semi trucks drive along a winding road through a forest

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 49 (2.7 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 300 (16.3% involving a large truck)



#6. Nebraska

View of car after an accident with large truck in background

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 53 (2.7 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 333 (15.9% involving a large truck)



#5. South Dakota

Accident on a road involving black car and yellow truck

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 24 (2.7 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 191 (12.6% involving a large truck)



#4. Alabama

Underside of an over turned truck on a sunny day

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 138 (2.7 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 1306 (10.6% involving a large truck)



#3. Arkansas

Car after a collision with a heavy truck

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 84 (2.8 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 847 (9.9% involving a large truck)



#2. Mississippi

Modern big rig blue semi truck with semi trailer driving on wet highway

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 84 (2.8 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 969 (8.7% involving a large truck)



#1. Wyoming

A semi truck passes in front of a mountain range at sunset

– Fatal crashes involving a large truck: 33 (5.7 per 100k people)

– Total fatal crashes: 174 (19.0% involving a large truck)

