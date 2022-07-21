Skip to Content
Published 10:58 pm

These cities had the worst traffic last year


ddisq // Shutterstock

A dog with its head out of the window during a traffic jam


AevanStock // Shutterstock

#25. Phoenix, Arizona

The rush hour traffic jam in Phoenix, Arizona


Moab Republic // Shutterstock

#24. San Antonio, Texas

Traffic in San Antonio, Texas, due to a car accident


Cassiohabib // Shutterstock

#23. Sacramento, California

Traffic in Sacramento, California during sunset


S-F // Shutterstock

#22. Las Vegas, Nevada

Traffic on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada


Ceri Breeze // Shutterstock

#21. Seattle, Washington

Heavy rush hour traffic through the center of Seattle, Washington


Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#20. Austin, Texas

Traffic as commuters enter Austin, Texas


Dogora Sun // Shutterstock

#19. San Diego, California

A traffic jam during rush hour in San Diego, California


photosounds // Shutterstock

#18. Baltimore, Maryland

Late evening traffic in Downtown Baltimore


bibiphoto // Shutterstock

#17. Providence, Rhode Island

A traffic jam during rush hour


Canva

#16. Concord, California

California highway traffic


Cameron MacRae // Shutterstock

#15. Denver, Colorado

Traffic in Denver, Colorado


Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#14. Washington D.C.

Heavy traffic slowly crawling on I-395 in Washington D.C.


Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#13. Dallas, Texas

View of a crowded highway in Dallas


barbsimages // Shutterstock

#12. Stamford, Connecticut

Heavy traffic on the interstate highway in Stamford, Connecticut


4kclips // Shutterstock

#11. Portland, Oregon

A street view of traffic in Portland, Oregon


RodClementPhotography // Shutterstock

#10. Atlanta, Georgia

Traffic on Highway I-85 in Atlanta, Georgia


Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

#9. Houston, Texas

Traffic on Interstate Highway 69 in Houston, Texas


TierneyMJ // Shutterstock

#8. Los Angeles, California

An aerial view of traffic on a massive highway intersection in Los Angeles


Konoplytska // Shutterstock

#7. New Orleans, Louisiana

Traffic in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana


Keep Smiling Photography // Shutterstock

#6. San Francisco, California

Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California


oksanatukane // Shutterstock

#5. Miami, Florida

Traffic in Miami, Florida


FrimuFilms // Shutterstock

#4. Boston, Massachusetts

Traffic in Boston, Massachusetts


Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock

#3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Traffic in downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania


Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock

#2. New York City, New York

A rush hour traffic jam on the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, New York City, New York


GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#1. Chicago, Illinois

Heavy traffic in Chicago, Illinois

