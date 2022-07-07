Skip to Content
stacker-News
By
Published 10:58 pm

Most prolific stock traders in the Senate so far in 2022


Xinhua News Agency // Getty Images

Most prolific stock traders in the Senate so far in 2022

An electronic screen displaying stock market information at the New York Stock Exchange


Pool // Getty Images

#20. Sen. Daniel Sullivan (R-Alaska) (tie)

Sen. Daniel Sullivan (R-Alaska)


Alex Wong // Getty Images

#20. Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota) (tie)

Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota)


Tom Williams // Getty Images

#20. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) (tie)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)


Tom Williams // Getty Images

#20. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) (tie)

Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minnesota)


Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images

#20. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) (tie)

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia)


CAROLYN KASTER // Getty Images

#20. Sen. Christopher Coons (D-Delaware) (tie)

Sen. Christopher Coons (D-Delaware)


Brandon Bell // Getty Images

#14. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) (tie)

Sen. Mitch McConnell


Tom Williams // Getty Images

#14. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan) (tie)

Sen. Gary Peters


Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images

#14. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) (tie)

Sen. Ron Wyden


Tasos Katopodis // Getty Images

#11. Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) (tie)

Sen. Patrick Toomey


Brandon Bell // Getty Images

#11. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) (tie)

Sen. Roy Blunt


The Washington Post // Getty Images

#9. Sen. Jacklyn Rosen (D-Nevada) (tie)

Sen. Jacklyn Rosen


Anna Moneymaker // Getty Images

#9. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) (tie)

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse


TING SHEN // Getty Images

#7. Sen. Shelley Capito (R-West Virginia)

Sen. Shelley Capito


Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#6. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida)

Sen. Rick Scott


Tom Williams // Getty Images

#5. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)

Sen. Susan Collins


Tom Williams // Getty Images

#4. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) (tie)

Sen. John Hickenlooper


MICHAEL A. MCCOY // Getty Images

#4. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee) (tie)

Sen. Bill Hagerty


Scott J. Ferrell // Getty Images

#2. Sen. Thomas Carper (D-Delaware)

Sen. Thomas Carper


Tom Williams // Getty Images

#1. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama)

Sen. Tommy Tuberville

stacker-News
Author Profile Photo

Stacker

Stacker is a news organization committed to telling engaging, research-driven stories. For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content