

Canva

Data breaches are more costly for these 10 industries

Stacks of different colored shipping containers.



Canva

#10. Transportation

People sitting on an airplane.



Juliya Shangarey // Shutterstock

#9. Education

A child doing distance learning on a laptop.



Canva

#8. Entertainment

Man playing a video game.



Den Miami // Shutterstock

#7. Industrial

A Maersk shipping vessel loaded with containers and Miami in the background.



Denis Doyle // Getty Images

#6. Energy

A close-up of an electricity generating wind turbine.



Canva

#5. Services

Inserting a credit card into a machine to pay.



GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#4. Technology

Person typing on cellphone.



Canva

#3. Pharmaceuticals

Female pharmacist behind a computer.



fizkes // Shutterstock

#2. Finance

Man and woman looking at somthing on a computer screen.



Trybex // Shutterstock

#1. Health care

Patients sitting in the waiting room in a doctors’ office.