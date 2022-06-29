Skip to Content
State violence against protesting civilians: A global comparison


ALAIN JOCARD // Getty Images

Riot police clash with men wearing yellow vests


JOHAN ORDONEZ // Getty Images

#16. Central America (65 total incidents)

Riot police attack a demonstrator during a protest


James D. Morgan // Getty Images

#15. Oceania (155 total incidents)

Police officers attempt to remove a female protestor


ADALBERTO ROQUE // Getty Images

#14. Caribbean (190 total incidents)

A man is arrested during a demonstration against the Cuban President


MICHELE SPATARI // Getty Images

#13. Southern Africa (245 total incidents)

South African Police Service officers force a man inside a police van


ISAAC LAWRENCE // Getty Images

#12. East Asia (466 total incidents)

Protesters are arrested by police in Hong Kong


YASUYOSHI CHIBA // Getty Images

#11. Western Africa (515 total incidents)

Nigerian police anti-riot unit secure the main gate of a local office


ARSENE MPIANA // Getty Images

#10. Middle Africa (608 total incidents)

Police officers clash with demonstrators in Kinshasa


Nathan Howard // Getty Images

#9. North America (723 total incidents)

Police officers work to arrest a protester


Victor Moriyama // Getty Images

#8. South America (758 total incidents)

A protester faces off with the military police


AHMED MUSTAFA // Getty Images

#7. Northern Africa (853 total incidents)

Sudanese security forces stand by as demonstrators march


USLAN PRYANIKOV // Getty Images

#6. Caucasus and Central Asia (968 total incidents)

Kazakh police detain a protester


SUMY SADURNI // Getty Images

#5. Eastern Africa (1,127 total incidents)

A protester is arrested by police officers


ABDUL MAJEED // Getty Images

#4. South Asia (1,638 total incidents)

Activists run from policemen during a protest


YASIN AKGUL // Getty Images

#3. Middle East (1,673 total incidents)

Turkish police detain a protester


Epsilon // Getty Images

#2. Europe (1,808 total incidents)

Russian Police officers detain a man during an unsanctioned protest


OPA Images // Getty Images

#1. Southeast Asia (2,915 total incidents)

Protesters react after riot police fired tear gas canisters

