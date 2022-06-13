

Annette Shaff // Shutterstock

How many LGBT people have children in every state

Two women and their son sitting on porch



Rido // Shutterstock

Alabama

Pregnant woman sitting on couch with woman holding baby clothes



NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

Alaska

Two women smiling and hugging while watching kids playing on table



Serhiy Bondar // Shutterstock

Arizona

Close up of two men holding hands



True Touch Lifestyle // Shutterstock

Arkansas

Two women doing heart shape symbol with their hands



Lucky Business // Shutterstock

California

Two men laughing and swinging little girl between them



Anthonyfonzi // Shutterstock

Colorado

Rainbow flags hanging across street



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Connecticut

Two smiling men laying in bed, one holding a baby



Spaskov // Shutterstock

Delaware

Two women and two kids sitting around kitchen table



Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock

District of Columbia

Child wearing pride shirt at parade



YES Market Media // Shutterstock

Florida

Two men and a little girl walking in a parade



Oksana Mizina // Shutterstock

Georgia

Close up of kid’s hands holding children’s drawing of a family



bbernard // Shutterstock

Hawaii

Woman holding baby, standing next to woman sitting at table



yurakrasil // Shutterstock

Idaho

Female couple admiring pregnant belly



Yuriy Golub // Shutterstock

Illinois

Two women and two kids sitting on a plaid blanket in a park.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Indiana

Two men walking in woods, one pushing buggy, the other holding a little girl’s hand



YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock

Iowa

Couple sitting on couch, one holding a ultrasound picture



Davide Zanin Photography // Shutterstock

Kansas

Two men sitting on chairs, playing with a little girl



antoniosantosc // Shutterstock

Kentucky

Two men laughing and swinging little girl between them



Xavier Lorenzo // Shutterstock

Louisiana

Close up of man wearing rainbow-colored wrist sweatband holding little boy’s hand



Serhiy Bondar // Shutterstock

Maine

Couple in park swinging a little girl between them



BABAROGA // Shutterstock

Maryland

Two little girls watching colorful balloons in parade



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Massachusetts

Man playing on tablet with little girl, another man holding baby cooking on stove



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Michigan

Close up of little girl holding hands of two men



Hananeko_Studio // Shutterstock

Minnesota

Two Asian men clapping and watching little Asian girl cracking eggs



Ivan Moreno sl // Shutterstock

Mississippi

Two children walking hand in hand with their dads



bbernard // Shutterstock

Missouri

Two women in pajamas hugging and holding baby in kitchen



Vane Nunes // Shutterstock

Montana

Two women holding ultrasound photo wile looking at phone



graja // Shutterstock

Nebraska

Close up of child’s hand holding paper cut out of family in rainbow colors



Vane Nunes // Shutterstock

Nevada

Male couple with children having fun with kite toy



FotoAndalucia // Shutterstock

New Hampshire

Close up of a child’s drawing hold hands of two guys, with dog in foreground



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

New Jersey

Male couple with children walking by lake



PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

New Mexico

Man laying on couch while other man playing on floor with two kids



Lopolo // Shutterstock

New York

Two women on bed playing with baby



Serhiy Bondar // Shutterstock

North Carolina

Close up of little girl wearing glassed, holding hands with two men



JLco Julia Amaral // Shutterstock

North Dakota

Boy with his two mothers holding greeting cards



Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

Ohio

Two men and young girl sitting at table with open books in front of them



LightField Studios // Shutterstock

Oklahoma

Child drawing with his two fathers



UA-pro // Shutterstock

Oregon

Close up of woman’s pregnant stomach with cutout of rainbow heart



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania

Two men playing with little boy on floor



JLco Julia Amaral // Shutterstock

Rhode Island

Lesbian couple playing with their son



daniel catrihual // Shutterstock

South Carolina

Mother looking at newborn



Maks_Nova // Shutterstock

South Dakota

A little boy draws a heart colored in LGBT colors



mae_chaba // Shutterstock

Tennessee

Happy young gay couple playing with kids



Rido // Shutterstock

Texas

Mixed race woman with expecting mother talking and playing with baby



LightField Studios // Shutterstock

Utah

Kid holding picture with LGBTQ+ flag near happy parents



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Vermont

Two moms reading book with daughter



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

Virginia

Two men with baby girl holding pride flag



AnnaStills // Shutterstock

Washington

Happy family with child on bed



Mego studio // Shutterstock

West Virginia

Two parents spending time with their kids at home



AnnaStills // Shutterstock

Wisconsin

Happy family talking to child at table



JLco Julia Amaral // Shutterstock

Wyoming

Female parents-to-be sitting together at home