Types of teachers who are more likely to work 40+ hours a week
Canva
Types of teachers who are more likely to work 40+ hours a week
An female teacher addresses two students in a classroom
Jon Cherry // Getty Images
#7. High school career/technical education teachers
Members of the Central High School robotics club gather around a robot canine.
Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register // Getty Images
#6. Middle school career/technical education teachers
A 7th grade math class at Vista View Middle School.
Canva
#5. Kindergarten teachers
Two teachers hold up reading cards to a class of children
Canva
#4. High school teachers
A teacher instructs a female student looking at a computer monitor
MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle // Getty Images
#3. High school special education teachers
A special education teacher at Fleetwood High School, doing assessments.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post // Getty Images
#2. Elementary school teachers
Stratford Landing Elementary School teacher displays letters she’s received from students.
David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News // Getty Images
#1. Middle school teachers
Students back in class and socially distanced at Olive Vista Middle School as the teacher shows slides on a large TV screen.
Comments