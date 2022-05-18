Skip to Content
Neighborhoods in 20 metros with the most expensive home sales


Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

Aerial view of large homes in summer.


Canva

Phoenix: Downtown Phoenix

Aerial view of homes with downtown Phoenix, AZ in the background.


Wileydoc // Shutterstock

Raleigh, North Carolina: Five Points

Beautiful 2 story homes with big trees and green lawns.


Canva

Las Vegas: Reverence

View over rooftops of homes in mountainous Las Vegas, NV.


krtz07 // Shutterstock

Philadelphia: Woodland

Fall trees lining a busy street with a trolley.


Canva

Portland, Oregon: Eliot

Skyline view of Portland, Oregon


Sacramento, California: Curtis Park

Aerial view of Sacramento


Canva

San Antonio: Downtown

Bridge over the river.


Faina Gurevich // Shutterstock

Denver: Washington Park West

Fall foliage at Washington Park by a lake in Denver


Canva

Miami: Venetian Islands

Colorful homes on blue waterfront property.


Canva

Charlotte, North Carolina: Eastover

Downtown Charlotte, NC with homes in the foreground.


Canva

Atlanta: Wyngate

Pretty historic homes.


Canva

Tampa, Florida: Downtown Tampa

Homes on the water with downtown in the background.


Canva

Baltimore: Gay Street

Buildings and boats on waterfront.


kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

Dallas: Dallas Arts District

People doing yoga near buildings and art.


Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

Austin, Texas: Bouldin Creek

Aerial view of homes in South Austin.


Canva

Seattle: Central Business District

Seattle skyline with mountains in background.


Canva

Nashville, Tennessee: McPherson Place

Aerial view of Nashville at sunset


Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

Boston: Boston Common / Park Square

Park in Boston Common.


Canva

San Francisco: Financial District

Panoramic view of downtown / financial district of San Francisco.


Emma Griffiths // Shutterstock

Los Angeles: Elysian Park

Aerial view of fog over Elysian Park.

