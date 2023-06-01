

100 Lowest-paying jobs in America

Person getting their hair shampooed at a hair salon.

Inflation has been high in the United States for two years and although it has been easing slowly, it has eaten into people’s earnings and savings, especially for those paid the least.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, inflation was around 2%. It dropped when the pandemic hit in March 2020, and people stopped spending as much money while isolated in their homes. But about a year later, people had more money to spend and many goods were in short supply, bottled up by supply chain delays and other problems.

Low-income families are hurt more by inflation for a number of reasons, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. They spend a higher proportion of their income on food, gas, and rent—necessities whose price increases are greater than average—and so have fewer options to reduce their spending. Middle-income households might buy cheaper goods to cut their costs but low-income households are often already doing just that. And low-income families often don’t have the resources to buy in bulk to save or to buy at a discount online, as well as having smaller cash reserves, the Federal Reserve Bank notes.

To determine which workers have the bleakest prospects, Stacker identified the 100 lowest-paying jobs in the United States using May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked according to their median annual wage, and median hourly wage and total employment nationwide are also listed. Positions without reported annual wages—not calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics due to the nature of the work—were excluded from this analysis. Additionally, any jobs that listed “all other” in the occupation name were excluded from the list, because those are groupings of jobs, and the data may not accurately reflect every job in that grouping.

Keep reading to learn which of the nation's occupations pay barely livable wages, and see how your job stacks up to others on the list.



#100. Helpers–painters, paperhangers, plasterers, and stucco masons

Two painters work on scaffolding.

– Median annual wage: $36,080

– Median hourly wage: $17.35

– Total employment: 8,630 people

These workers help paperhangers, plasterers, or stucco masons but their positions require less skill. They might clean work areas and equipment or supply or hold tools and materials.



#99. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials

A baseball umpire holds up two fingers.

– Median annual wage: $36,010

– Median hourly wage:*

– Total employment: 12,720 people

Sports officials typically complete a training program sometimes sponsored by a professional organization. To become a professional baseball umpire, for example, you would typically attend a five-week program, after which the top students are selected for an extra one-week evaluation program conducted by the Professional Baseball Umpire Corporation. Similarly, soccer referees would take a training program authorized by the U.S. Soccer Federation.



#98. Gambling surveillance officers and gambling investigators

A gambling service worker checks a video poker machine.

– Median annual wage: $35,970

– Median hourly wage: $17.30

– Total employment: 10,500 people

Gambling service workers and security guards usually need a high school diploma, while gambling surveillance officers might also need experience with security and video surveillance. Most states require guards to be licensed, particularly if they carry a firearm. Gambling surveillance officers and investigators might need several months to learn their jobs.



#97. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

A groundskeeper mows a lawn near a beach.

– Median annual wage: $35,890

– Median hourly wage: $17.26

– Total employment: 914,230 people

Landscaping and groundskeeping workers beautify outdoor environments, such as golf courses, municipal areas, and college campuses. New hires typically learn all the skills for this work through on-the-job training, but they may need to take exams and apply for a state license if they wish to use pesticides and fertilizers. Since this occupation can be seasonal, some workers in the field may offer additional services like snow removal and installation of holiday decor in the colder months.



#96. Counter and rental clerks

A person checks a car engine.

– Median annual wage: $35,830

– Median hourly wage: $17.23

– Total employment: 370,770 people

Clerk positions don’t usually have educational requirements, although some employers prefer a high school diploma. Instead, retail workers receive on-the-job training that can last up to a few months. Some clerks might get specialized training in particular goods that are sold.



#95. Parts salespersons

An auto parts salesperson checks store inventory.

– Median annual wage: $35,800

– Median hourly wage: $17.21

– Total employment: 259,280 people

Salespersons in this field sell spare parts or replacement parts in repair shops or parts stores, often for cars and trucks or machinery and equipment. Some employers look for employees familiar with the basics of mechanics. The top states for the field are California, Texas, and Florida.



#94. Nursing assistants

A nursing assistant helps a patient with a walker.

– Median annual wage: $35,760

– Median hourly wage: $17.19

– Total employment: 1.3 million people

Nursing assistants provide basic care to patients in hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities. They may help patients bathe, get dressed, use the toilet, eat meals, and track their vital signs. States require that workers complete an approved education program and demonstrate competency on a nursing assistant exam before they can enter this occupation.



#93. Textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators, and tenders

A textile worker looks at a piece of fabric.

– Median annual wage: $35,750

– Median hourly wage: $17.19

– Total employment: 16,900 people

Workers in this occupation run the machines that knit, loop, or weave fabrics. They need to show great attention to detail, checking for defects in textiles and ensuring that products meet specifications. Unfortunately for people who have built their careers in this field, jobs are on the decline. The occupation is expected to lose about 15% of its jobs between 2021 and 2031.



#92. Residential advisors

A hallway in a dorm.

– Median annual wage: $35,720

– Median hourly wage: $17.17

– Total employment: 86,770 people

Working in college dorms, group homes, and other living facilities, residential advisors have a diverse array of duties to keep residents and their homes safe and orderly. They may coordinate activities, order supplies, determine the need for furniture, assign rooms, and refer residents to counseling resources.



#91. Animal trainers

A trainer works with a few dolphins.

– Median annual wage: $35,620

– Median hourly wage: $17.13

– Total employment: 17,710 people

Animal training can vary widely depending on the purpose. Some people may be training horses for riding or dogs for assisting people with disabilities. Others may be training animals to meet show standards, carry pack loads, or work as a pack team.



#90. Concierges

A concierge helps some hotel guests.

– Median annual wage: $35,560

– Median hourly wage: $17.10

– Total employment: 37,600 people

A concierge runs an apartment building or a hotel and sometimes lives in the building. If at a hotel, they may arrange tours or help guests make reservations at restaurants or theaters. They also take messages or arrange for housekeeping and maintenance.



#89. Merchandise displayers and window trimmers

A display window at a department store.

– Median annual wage: $35,380

– Median hourly wage: $17.01

– Total employment: 173,110 people

Workers in this field plan and install commercial displays, among them window displays and those inside stores and at trade exhibitions. Most people in this field are employed in California, Florida, Texas, New York, and Georgia.



#88. Preschool teachers, except special education

A preschool teacher works with a student.

– Median annual wage: $35,330

– Median hourly wage: $16.99

– Total employment: 415,360 people

Preschool teachers usually need an associate’s degree or above although education and training requirements vary state by state. The demand for preschool teachers is expected to grow 15% between 2021 and 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations.



#87. Couriers and messengers

A courier holding packages to deliver.

– Median annual wage: $35,280

– Median hourly wage: $16.96

– Total employment: 75,800 people

Couriers and messengers get documents and packages where they need to go. While some might walk between the destinations, other workers use a bike, car, or public transportation to complete deliveries farther away. A good sense of direction and knowledge of navigation software can go a long way toward success for these workers.



#86. Substitute teachers, short-term

A teacher instructs students in a class.

– Median annual wage: $35,250

– Median hourly wage: $16.95

– Total employment: 397,200 people

Because wages are low, demand for substitute teachers has typically been greater than supply. Now, following the coronavirus pandemic, 20% of requests for substitutes are going unfilled. Each year, nearly 600,000 substitute teachers fill in for 30 million teacher absences in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.



#85. Slaughterers and meat packers

A worker cuts meat.

– Median annual wage: $35,240

– Median hourly wage: $16.94

– Total employment: 78,660 people

People who slaughter animals and pack meat make up this occupation. In The New York Times’s “opposite job” engine, slaughterers, and meat packers were deemed the antithesis to physicists, as the job requires a lot of physical abilities, including speed and dexterity. Workers usually need a high school diploma to land a job in this field.



#84. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Installers set up a kitchen counter.

– Median annual wage: $35,100

– Median hourly wage: $16.88

– Total employment: 93,650 people

Workers in this field help in the installation, maintenance, and repair of industrial machinery and electrical and electronic equipment, and the maintenance and repair of vehicles. They might provide tools, materials, and supplies or clean work areas, machines, and tools.



#82. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers (tie)

A worker uses a meat-cutting machine.

– Median annual wage: $35,070

– Median hourly wage: $16.86

– Total employment: 133,460 people

The main duty of this occupation is trimming and cleaning meat, fish, and poultry to the right sizes and specifications, often using a knife, cleaver, or saw. It’s one of the few jobs workers can get in the United States without any education.



#82. Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service (tie)

A clerk sorts mail.

– Median annual wage: $35,070

– Median hourly wage: $16.86

– Total employment: 67,750 people

The primary function of this occupation is to take care of incoming and outgoing mail and packages in industries like publishing, business support services, and public relations. It’s a job that’s on the decline. Mail clerks and machine operators face a high risk of job loss due to automation, and the field is expected to shrink by at least 2% from 2021 to 2031.



#81. Barbers

A barber trims the hair of a young boy.

– Median annual wage: $34,990

– Median hourly wage: $16.82

– Total employment: 12,690 people

Like other fields, barbers were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. When it struck, many older barbers retired, while closures forced others out of the industry. Now the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects demand for barbers to grow nearly 20% over the next 10 years.



#80. Demonstrators and product promoters

A demonstrator gives info about a product.

– Median annual wage: $34,770

– Median hourly wage: $16.71

– Total employment: 43,410 people

As the name suggests, demonstrators show how merchandise works to try to sell a product. These industries have the greatest demand: beverage manufacturing, advertising, public relations, and wholesale agents and brokers.



#79. Security guards

A security guard outside a tall building.

– Median annual wage: $34,750

– Median hourly wage: $16.71

– Total employment: 1.1 million people

Security guards are charged with keeping hospitals, schools, stores, and other facilities safe. The occupation has relatively low barriers to entry, considering the vital role it plays. Workers may not even need a high school diploma to apply for a position as a security guard.



#78. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

A vet assistant holds a black kitten.

– Median annual wage: $34,740

– Median hourly wage: $16.70

– Total employment: 111,880 people

These employees handle routine animal care and assist scientists and veterinarians with their day-to-day work. Most veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers have no formal education beyond high school, but some go on to obtain certifications from professional associations to take their careers to the next level.



#77. Medical transcriptionists

A medical worker types on a laptop computer.

– Median annual wage: $34,730

– Median hourly wage: $16.70

– Total employment: 48,680 people

Medical transcriptionists write formal reports from voice recordings from physicians and other healthcare workers. They are usually employed in hospitals, physicians’ offices, or transcription companies. Part-time work is common. Typically a postsecondary education that leads to a certificate is needed, as is knowledge of basic medical terminology, anatomy, and physiology.



#75. Switchboard operators, including answering service (tie)

A phone sits on a metal counter.

– Median annual wage: $34,670

– Median hourly wage: $16.67

– Total employment: 47,430 people

Switchboard operators manage incoming and outgoing calls, provide information to callers, and record messages. Facing a 100% likelihood of automation, switchboard operators will probably undergo a significant decline in demand over the next 10 years.



#75. Helpers–production workers (tie)

A production worker checks a machine.

– Median annual wage: $34,670

– Median hourly wage: $16.67

– Total employment: 190,680 people

Helpers assist production workers by supplying or holding materials or tools and cleaning work areas and equipment. One top field for this kind of helper is animal slaughtering. Top-paying industries that employ helpers include tobacco manufacturing, motor vehicle manufacturing, and coal mining.



#74. Passenger attendants

A woman hands a passport to a passenger attendant.

– Median annual wage: $34,630

– Median hourly wage: $16.65

– Total employment: 13,200 people

Passenger attendants greet passengers, check their tickets and passports, weigh and label luggage, and distribute boarding passes. They also ask passengers security questions. When they gain experience, passenger attendants can be promoted to managers and supervisors.



#73. Orderlies

An orderly moves a hospital bed.

– Median annual wage: $34,520

– Median hourly wage: $16.60

– Total employment: 44,790 people

Orderlies typically work in hospitals and nursing homes, bringing patients to different areas of the facility and stocking supplies. It’s a physically demanding job that often requires lifting patients and responding to emergencies. An NPR investigation from 2015 found that the rate at which orderlies and the related profession of nursing assistants suffer from back injuries is three times that of construction workers.



#72. Tour and travel guides

A tour guide speaks to a family.

– Median annual wage: $34,440

– Median hourly wage: $16.56

– Total employment: 41,180 people

Tour guides are employed in museums, at historical sites, by services that handle travel arrangements and reservations, and by companies that offer sightseeing tours. Some locations may require licenses. To work in New York City, for example, a guide must take a sightseeing guide exam.



#71. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

A textile worker cuts fabric.

– Median annual wage: $34,420

– Median hourly wage: $16.55

– Total employment: 10,700 people

People who run machines that cut textiles fall into this occupation. Most textile-cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders work in Georgia, California, or North Carolina. However, that may change by 2031—the date by which the occupation is expected to lose 1,500, or 12%, of its jobs.



#70. Tailors, dressmakers, and custom sewers

A tailor writes on a notepad.

– Median annual wage: $34,280

– Median hourly wage: $16.48

– Total employment: 16,870 people

This field requires designing, making, altering, repairing, or fitting garments. At the top of the field, bespoke tailors design clothes to fit perfectly. They draw a pattern based on an individual’s measurements, then cut the fabric and hand-stitch the article of clothing.



#69. Tire repairers and changers

A garage worker prepares a new tire.

– Median annual wage: $34,240

– Median hourly wage: $16.46

– Total employment: 99,980 people

Workers in this occupation maintain the condition of vehicle tires and repair or replace tires that are worn or damaged. While most jobs in this field only require a high school diploma, workers must learn how to operate a hydraulic lift so they can elevate a car and access the wheels.



#68. Stockers and order fillers

A worker stocks items at a grocery store.

– Median annual wage: $34,220

– Median hourly wage: $16.45

– Total employment: 2.8 million people

Stockers and order fillers work in stockrooms, warehouses, or storage yards receiving, storing, and issuing materials to fill orders and/or stock items. Some may have to operate power equipment to fulfill orders or put prices on merchandise and set up displays. A high school diploma is needed for this job.



#67. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

A farmworker feeds cows.

– Median annual wage: $34,150

– Median hourly wage: $16.42

– Total employment: 33,020 people

Workers in this occupation typically undergo on-the-job training and rarely need a high school diploma to find a job. They take care of livestock. Those who wish to advance can pursue supervisory positions, such as crew leader, and may be more competitive if they are bilingual in both English and Spanish.



#66. Cooks, restaurant

A restaurant cook works over a hot flame.

– Median annual wage: $34,110

– Median hourly wage: $16.40

– Total employment: 1.3 million people

Restaurant cooks can learn everything about preparing and seasoning foods on the job. Cooks who work at hotels, especially those in major cities and resort towns, generally get paid the most. Workers can also advance to better-paying positions by gaining more experience and becoming certified through an accredited program.



#64. Receptionists and information clerks (tie)

An office receptionist answers a phone.

– Median annual wage: $33,960

– Median hourly wage: $16.33

– Total employment: 1.0 million people

Receptionists and information clerks can be found in nearly every industry, often greeting guests, picking up the phone, and providing information about their companies. They play an important role in giving customers a good first impression of the organization. The occupation can be a springboard to more lucrative jobs, such as secretaries and administrative assistants.



#64. Dietetic technicians (tie)

A medical worker speaks with a patient.

– Median annual wage: $33,960

– Median hourly wage: $16.33

– Total employment: 19,690 people

While workers who wish to become a dietitian or nutritionist usually need a bachelor’s degree, they can become an entry-level dietetic technician with just an associate’s degree. They are usually supervised by an experienced dietitian, producing healthy meals and offering nutritional guidance to clients.



#63. Textile winding, twisting, and drawing out machine setters, operators, and tenders

Workers use sewing machines in a factory.

– Median annual wage: $33,720

– Median hourly wage: $16.21

– Total employment: 23,830 people

More than half the people who work in this occupation do not possess a high school diploma. The job involves operating machines that wind or twist fabrics. The state of Georgia employs the most people as textile winding, twisting, and drawing out machine setters, operators, and tenders.



#62. Crossing guards and flaggers

A crossing guard helps a young girl cross the street.

– Median annual wage: $33,380

– Median hourly wage: $16.05

– Total employment: 91,270 people

Crossing guards help guide pedestrians at key intersections such as schools and construction sites. A high school diploma is required for the job, which has specific and limited hours. Although they safeguard many communities, they are often paid a low wage.



#61. Motion picture projectionists

A projectionist at work in theater.

– Median annual wage: $33,360

– Median hourly wage: $16.04

– Total employment: 1,900 people

Motion picture projectionists set up and run equipment used to screen movies and play sounds. It can take up to 12 months of training with more experienced employees to master the tasks of this job. Motion picture projectionists are at risk of losing their jobs to automation, as digital technology takes over many of the functions that used to be done by hand.



#60. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

A hairdresser works on a client.

– Median annual wage: $33,290

– Median hourly wage: $16.01

– Total employment: 298,050 people

This occupation helps people look their best through hair and makeup services. No matter which states they work in, hairstylists and cosmetologists need to obtain a license, which usually requires more than 1,000 hours of training. Starting salaries are low, but workers can boost their pay through tips for good service and landing a coveted position at a high-paying salon.



#59. Pharmacy aides

A pharmacy aide does an inventory check.

– Median annual wage: $33,270

– Median hourly wage: $15.99

– Total employment: 43,230 people

Pharmacy aides help keep track of the stock of medication at their workplaces and let their supervisors know if they need to reorder merchandise. The job is rapidly declining and is expected to lose 1,300 positions by 2031.



#58. Floral designers

A floral designer makes a boquet.

– Median annual wage: $33,160

– Median hourly wage: $15.94

– Total employment: 42,840 people

Floral designers arrange blossoms and greenery into decorative displays for some of life’s most important moments, including weddings and funerals. They have an artistic talent for evoking specific sentiments through flowers. While the demand for flower arrangements will remain steady in the coming decade, the nation is projected to need 21% fewer floral designers by 2031, as online flower delivery services widen the geographic footprint of existing shops.



#57. Shoe machine operators and tenders

A worker repairs a shoe.

– Median annual wage: $33,060

– Median hourly wage: $15.89

– Total employment: 2,960 people

Shoe machine operators and tenders use a variety of machines to fashion footwear, joining parts together and adding decorative touches. Most workers in this occupation work in Maine, but they can earn more money in Missouri.



#56. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Farmworkers collect pumpkins in a field.

– Median annual wage: $33,000

– Median hourly wage: $15.87

– Total employment: 284,000 people

Workers in this occupation take care of everything that needs to be done to grow crops, including but not limited to pruning, planting, watering, and applying pesticides. While farmworkers tend to fruits, veggies, nuts, and grains, those who work in nurseries and greenhouses may focus on horticultural products, like flowers and trees. Farmworkers and laborers typically learn skills on the job and may advance to managerial positions, such as crew leaders, later in their careers.



#55. Packers and packagers, hand

A worker wraps up a package.

– Median annual wage: $32,920

– Median hourly wage: $15.83

– Total employment: 653,870 people

Labeling cartons, checking for defective items, and keeping packing records are a few of the primary responsibilities of hand packers and packagers. Formal education is not usually a requirement for this kind of job. As stores incorporate additional self-checkouts and automation takes over at warehouses, this occupation is expected to shrink.



#54. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

A worker sits behind a steering wheel.

– Median annual wage: $32,800

– Median hourly wage: $15.77

– Total employment: 201,070 people

Besides traditional shuttle drivers and chauffeurs, this field includes non-emergency medical transporters and hearse drivers. Most jobs are in ground transportation and limousine services. Some drivers will need a commercial driver’s license.



#53. Bakers

A baker puts frosting on a cake.

– Median annual wage: $32,780

– Median hourly wage: $15.76

– Total employment: 205,300 people

America has a sweet tooth, and it’s driving up the demand for bakers. The occupation is expected to grow 8% by 2031. Formal education isn’t mandatory for this job, but some workers receive training at technical or culinary schools for up to two years. They may need to start their career as baker’s assistants before learning the techniques to become a full-fledged baker.



#52. Driver/sales workers

A driver delivers packages on a handtruck.

– Median annual wage: $32,690

– Median hourly wage: $15.72

– Total employment: 489,510 people

While some delivery drivers are only responsible for getting a package to the right place, driver/sales workers have additional sales responsibilities. They may encourage a retail client to introduce new products to their stock or try to find new clients on an existing route. The occupation is expected to gain 11% in jobs between 2021 and 2031, including new opportunities from app-based delivery companies in the coming years.



#51. Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders

A worker dyes some fabric.

– Median annual wage: $32,680

– Median hourly wage: $15.71

– Total employment: 6,640 people

Besides getting textiles bright white, workers in this occupation may also dye, shrink, wash, and finish fabrics and fibers. While they rarely need more than a high school education, workers will need to have knowledge of production and processing, chemistry, and math to be successful in this field.



#50. Graders and sorters, agricultural products

Workers sort potatoes.

– Median annual wage: $32,550

– Median hourly wage: $15.65

– Total employment: 23,280 people

Agricultural products and unprocessed foods go through graders and sorters, who categorize the items according to size, color, weight, and other characteristics. Nearly two-thirds of workers in this occupation don’t have a high school diploma. They usually learn how to perform the job from more experienced workers.



#49. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

A student holds a plate with food from a cafeteria worker.

– Median annual wage: $32,510

– Median hourly wage: $15.63

– Total employment: 417,780 people

Workers in this occupation prepare food in the kitchens of institutions such as schools, hospitals, and cafeterias. While they occasionally cook customized meals for patrons, they usually make bulk meals according to a preset menu. Culinary school is not generally required to get started in this role.



#48. Shoe and leather workers and repairers

A shoe repairer fixes a sole.

– Median annual wage: $32,460

– Median hourly wage: $15.61

– Total employment: 8,860 people

This line of work involves constructing and repairing leather products, including footwear, saddles, and luggage. Workers need little formal education to enter this field, but they will need to undergo a moderate amount of on-the-job training to master their craft.



#47. Forest and conservation workers

A forest worker holds a chainsaw.

– Median annual wage: $32,270

– Median hourly wage: $15.51

– Total employment: 6,080 people

People who love working all day outdoors may land a job as a forest and conservation worker. These roles, which typically only require a worker to possess a driver’s license and high school diploma, involve taking care of trees and clearing brush from trails. Forest and conservation workers who wish to advance in their careers may need to seek higher education in forestry or a similar field.



#46. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

A worker cleaning a floor.

– Median annual wage: $31,990

– Median hourly wage: $15.38

– Total employment: 2.1 million people

Any building can credit its cleanliness and condition to janitors and cleaners. The roughly 2.3 million workers in this occupation are responsible for everything from collecting trash and cleaning restrooms to scrubbing floors and washing windows. Most workers learn on the job, but some undergo certification through professional organizations to become more competitive for employment.



#45. Sewing machine operators

A sewing machine operator at work.

– Median annual wage: $31,740

– Median hourly wage: $15.26

– Total employment: 116,750 people

People who use sewing machines to create, reinforce, or decorate garments work in this occupation. Many of these jobs have moved overseas.



#44. Gambling cage workers

A view of a gaming floor at a casino.

– Median annual wage: $31,720

– Median hourly wage: $15.25

– Total employment: 11,730 people

Gambling cage workers perform financial transactions for people in gambling establishments such as casinos. Along with processing credit applications, they can activate check cashing or create house credit accounts. Entry-level candidates are required to have a high school degree. Some establishments prefer candidates who have taken college courses in business or economics, while others require graduates from two- or four-year college programs.



#43. Recreation workers

Kids play under a multicolored parachute.

– Median annual wage: $31,680

– Median hourly wage: $15.23

– Total employment: 270,380 people

Often employed at summer camps, fitness centers, nursing homes, and parks, recreation workers lead activities that help people get active and have fun. These are often seasonal or part-time positions with irregular hours, such as weekends. Jobs in this field require a high school diploma, but some may prefer applicants who have a bachelor’s degree.



#42. Sewers, hand

A worker hand sews some fabric.

– Median annual wage: $31,530

– Median hourly wage: $15.16

– Total employment: 3,440 people

Sewers use a needle and thread to join, strengthen, or finish manufactured items, such as clothing. It’s one of the top jobs at risk of complete automation, but job numbers are only expected to decline by 1% by 2031.



#41. Baggage porters and bellhops

A bellhop unloads luggage from a cart.

– Median annual wage: $31,510

– Median hourly wage: $15.15

– Total employment: 26,520 people

All a prospective bellhop needs is a high school diploma and a willingness to learn how to handle baggage to break into this occupation. The traveler accommodation industry employs the most baggage porters and bellhops overall.



#40. Physical therapist aides

An aide helps transport a patient.

– Median annual wage: $31,410

– Median hourly wage: $15.10

– Total employment: 42,800 people

Physical therapist aides help prepare treatment areas, wash linens, conduct clerical duties, and transport patients around therapy areas. There’s no requirement for a physical therapist aide to obtain formal post-secondary education or a state license to work. To advance in the field and become a physical therapist assistant, they need to graduate with an associate’s degree from an approved program and get certified.



#39. Funeral attendants

Attendants move a casket in a church.

– Median annual wage: $31,160

– Median hourly wage: $14.98

– Total employment: 32,950 people

Workers in this occupation take care of tasks for a funeral, including arranging floral offerings, closing the casket, storing equipment, and escorting mourners. It’s an entry-level role at a funeral home that requires candidates to have a high school diploma or GED and participate in a brief period of on-the-job training. Funeral attendants can advance in their careers by studying funeral service or mortuary science and passing a state licensing exam to become a funeral service manager or director.



#38. Library assistants, clerical

A worker uses an office machine.

– Median annual wage: $31,150

– Median hourly wage: $14.98

– Total employment: 77,660 people

While librarian roles are reserved for people who have completed a master’s degree, clerical library assistants can enter the field with just a high school diploma and brief on-the-job training. They have basic duties, such as answering phones, organizing files, and maintaining databases. Those who excel in the role may go on to more lucrative positions, such as library supervisors.



#37. Manicurists and pedicurists

A manicurist works on a client’s hand.

– Median annual wage: $31,130

– Median hourly wage: $14.97

– Total employment: 138,020 people

Keeping fingernails and toenails clean and beautiful is the primary duty of manicurists and pedicurists. Workers may need to get a state license to enter this field, which usually requires a state-approved course. Many manicurists and pedicurists say they work in poor conditions, despite some states’ efforts at regulating this occupation.



#36. Door-to-door sales workers, news and street vendors, and related workers

Two women shop in an outdoor market.

– Median annual wage: $31,100

– Median hourly wage: $14.95

– Total employment: 8,640 people

Workers in this field might be door-to-door sales representatives, political or other canvassers, or newspaper carriers. Most people in the field have a high school diploma or less. However, more and more people buy goods and get their news online.



#35. Telemarketers

Workers at computers with headsets.

– Median annual wage: $31,030

– Median hourly wage: $14.92

– Total employment: 96,520 people

Telemarketers call people to request donations or make sales for their company. Workers learn everything they need to know about telemarketing through on-the-job training.



#34. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

An attendant washes a car wheel.

– Median annual wage: $31,000

– Median hourly wage: $14.90

– Total employment: 359,530 people

People who keep vehicles and machinery sparkling clean are in this line of work. They can often find opportunities at a carwash, manufacturing firm, rental car agency, or dealership. With the growing demand for car maintenance services, cleaners of vehicles and equipment may see additional employment opportunities open up by 2031.



#33. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

An empty lecture hall.

– Median annual wage: $30,920

– Median hourly wage:*

– Total employment: 1.3 million people

Teaching assistants support lead teachers by providing additional help to students. They often provide small group or one-to-one instructions. States and districts have their own educational requirements for this position, with many requiring teaching assistants to obtain an associate’s degree or attend college for at least two years.



#32. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

A gas station attendant at work.

– Median annual wage: $30,850

– Median hourly wage: $14.83

– Total employment: 99,600 people

While service technicians may repair vehicles, automotive and watercraft service attendants provide more basic maintenance services for vehicles and boats, such as refueling, lubricating, changing oil, replacing lights, and repairing tires. Alaska and Hawaii are the top-paying states for this occupation. Workers who complete a post-secondary program or go to vocational school may advance into full-fledged mechanics.



#31. Taxi drivers

Taxis wait for customers.

– Median annual wage: $30,670

– Median hourly wage: $14.75

– Total employment: 13,820 people

Most taxi drivers will need a special license typically issued by a municipality or other government entity. Uber and other ride-sharing services disrupted the traditional taxi industry to the point of lawsuits, but Uber has since created partnerships with taxi companies in countries such as Austria, Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Spain, and the United States.



#30. Retail salespersons

A retail worker checks information on a computer.

– Median annual wage: $30,600

– Median hourly wage: $14.71

– Total employment: 3.6 million people

Retail salespersons work in brick-and-mortar stores to help customers find products, pay for merchandise, and get information on store policies. It’s an entry-level role in retail and jobs typically don’t have education requirements. Once a retail salesperson gets experience and demonstrates success, they may get promoted to a supervisory or managerial role.



#29. Parking attendants

A parking attendant in a lot holding a flag.

– Median annual wage: $30,570

– Median hourly wage: $14.70

– Total employment: 105,290 people

Parking attendants park customers’ cars and deliver them upon their return. They typically hand them a numbered receipt that is later used to identify and collect the vehicle. Parking attendants must have a valid driver’s license and the ability to drive all car types.



#28. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

Ambulance attendants sit in a vehicle.

– Median annual wage: $30,380

– Median hourly wage: $14.61

– Total employment: 9,910 people

Ambulance drivers and attendants play an essential role in transporting people who are sick, injured, or recuperating from an accident. They need to stay cool in emergencies and know how to offer rescue assistance or first aid. Jobs of this type are projected to fall by 1% between 2021 and 2031.



#27. Cooks, short order

A short order cook grills a sandwich.

– Median annual wage: $30,360

– Median hourly wage: $14.60

– Total employment: 133,290 people

Short-order cooks typically work in diners, coffee shops, cafeterias, and similar restaurants. Top-paying jobs are in hospitals and other medical establishments. High schools or vocational programs may offer food service training, and employers often provide on-the-job training. Cooks must sometimes have a food handler’s certification to work in some states and localities.



#26. Food servers, nonrestaurant

A food server brings a patient a meal.

– Median annual wage: $30,300

– Median hourly wage: $14.57

– Total employment: 248,870 people

Food servers serve food to people outside of restaurants, in places including hospital rooms, hotels, and cars. There are no educational requirements.



#25. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

A dressing room attendant helps a customer.

– Median annual wage: $30,210

– Median hourly wage: $14.53

– Total employment: 12,130 people

Attendants help patrons at fitness centers, venues, and theaters store their personal items. They may also assist customers using dressing rooms at retail stores. While the average salary for this occupation is low, tips can boost workers’ earnings.



#24. Home health and personal care aides

A health aide helps a man use a walker at his home.

– Median annual wage: $30,180

– Median hourly wage: $14.51

– Total employment: 3.5 million people

Home health and personal care aides help people who are old or who have disabilities or chronic illnesses with their daily living. They may work in a private or a group home, or in a day services program. Sometimes a high school diploma is required and those working for home health or hospice agencies might need formal training.



#23. Gambling change persons and booth cashiers

A gambling cashier station at a casino.

– Median annual wage: $30,010

– Median hourly wage: $14.43

– Total employment: 18,800 people

Gambling change persons and booth cashiers have the important job of giving customers chips, coins, and tokens in exchange for money. It is essential to keep accurate records of transactions, calculate the value of chips, and make changes for patrons. A high school diploma is needed.



#22. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

A housekeeper finishes making a bed.

– Median annual wage: $29,960

– Median hourly wage: $14.40

– Total employment: 771,390 people

Workers in this occupation provide light cleaning services at private homes and commercial establishments, like hospitals and resorts. Hiring managers typically look for maids and housekeeping cleaners who have some work-related experience or knowledge of cleaning.



#21. School bus monitors

A monitor and school bus wait for students to arrive.

– Median annual wage: $29,880

– Median hourly wage: $14.37

– Total employment: 64,100 people

School bus monitors have the sometimes challenging job of keeping order on a school bus. They help students board and leave the bus and they might report behavioral problems. Some localities require a course to become eligible for the job.



#20. Food preparation workers

Two food prep workers in a kitchen.

– Median annual wage: $29,790

– Median hourly wage: $14.32

– Total employment: 904,330 people

Supervised by cooks and chefs, food preparation workers get the kitchen and ingredients ready for the day. They sanitize workstations, cut meats, peel vegetables, and mix salad ingredients. Once food preparation workers get enough experience, they may be promoted to assistant or line cooks.



#19. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

A presser steams a jacket.

– Median annual wage: $29,690

– Median hourly wage: $14.27

– Total employment: 28,570 people

People who use their hands or a machine to get fabrics free of wrinkles are called pressers. Business Insider in 2016 found that this occupation had one of the most significant gender pay gaps, with women earning an average of nearly $9,000 less than their male counterparts each year.



#18. Animal caretakers

A caretaker helps a horse in a stable.

– Median annual wage: $29,530

– Median hourly wage: $14.20

– Total employment: 256,670 people

Animal caretaking can be challenging on both emotional and physical levels. Along with feeding, grooming, and bathing animals, caretakers often manage their exercise. Job responsibilities vary depending on whether you are working at a zoo, pet store, kennel, stable, shelter, or clinic.



#17. Bartenders

A bartender mixes a drink for a man sitting at the bar.

– Median annual wage: $29,380

– Median hourly wage: $14.12

– Total employment: 613,070 people

Bartenders take orders, mix drinks, and serve them to patrons. They need to work quickly, balance numerous drink orders, and keep the bar stocked with supplies. While some workers hone their craft at a bartending school, others learn on the job. They may also need to complete courses on serving alcohol responsibly.



#14. Waiters and waitresses (tie)

A waitress brings food to a customer.

– Median annual wage: $29,120

– Median hourly wage: $14.00

– Total employment: 2.1 million people

This occupation is one of the most common first jobs in the United States. While it requires no formal education, most waiters and waitresses undergo a few weeks of on-the-job training to learn how to serve food, communicate with kitchen staff, and prepare dining areas. Workers who get jobs at upscale restaurants in big cities and vacation areas can make significantly more money in tips.



#14. Gambling dealers (tie)

A gambling worker and players at a roulette wheel.

– Median annual wage: $29,120

– Median hourly wage: $14.00

– Total employment: 71,290 people

Casino dealers create a winning vibe by interacting with players, explaining the rules, and playing games. Dealers are skilled at table games and have great people and math skills. Requirements for the job vary from a high school diploma to vocational training and language fluency.



#14. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers (tie)

A cafeteria attendant cleans a table.

– Median annual wage: $29,120

– Median hourly wage: $14.00

– Total employment: 439,770 people

An entry-level role in food service, this occupation involves cleaning tables, transferring dirty plates to the dish room, and stocking service areas. This experience may give attendants the skills they need to advance to more lucrative positions, such as waiters or waitresses.



#13. Dishwashers

A worker cleans dishes over a sink.

– Median annual wage: $29,080

– Median hourly wage: $13.98

– Total employment: 431,840 people

Dishwashers keep a restaurant’s kitchen equipment, utensils, and plates clean. It’s one of the lower-paid positions at restaurants, but it requires no education.



#12. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

A laundry worker irons a shirt.

– Median annual wage: $29,060

– Median hourly wage: $13.97

– Total employment: 175,730 people

Workers in this occupation run machines that wash or dry-clean a variety of items, including cloth garments, blankets, curtains, and carpets. They typically learn how to perform critical duties through on-the-job training.



#11. Gambling and sports book writers and runners

Gamblers watch football games at a sports book.

– Median annual wage: $28,940

– Median hourly wage: $13.91

– Total employment: 7,910 people

Gambling and sports book writers and runners facilitate bets, helping customers by taking and recording their wagers. In addition, they oversee games including keno and bingo. A high school degree or equivalent is needed for this job, but a college degree may be required for managers.



#10. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

A hotel front desk clerk on a phone call.

– Median annual wage: $28,910

– Median hourly wage: $13.90

– Total employment: 243,180 people

This traveler-focused worker manages reservations for accommodations, responds to guests’ requests, assigns rooms, maintains occupancy records, and answers phone calls. Knowing how to create spreadsheets can make a clerk more competitive in this field.



#9. Childcare workers

A childcare worker plays with two kids in a room filled with toys.

– Median annual wage: $28,520

– Median hourly wage: $13.71

– Total employment: 459,460 people

Childcare workers take care of youngsters and maintain safe environments at daycare centers, schools, religious organizations, and private homes. People who enjoy this line of work may command higher salaries by earning a bachelor’s degree and becoming preschool directors.



#8. Cashiers

A grocery store cashier takes a customer’s credit card.

– Median annual wage: $28,240

– Median hourly wage: $13.58

– Total employment: 3.3 million people

Cashiers work directly with customers to process payments for goods and services at stores, gas stations, restaurants, and pharmacies. They get trained on the job, and cashiers may later advance to better-paying retail positions, such as customer service representatives.



#7. Fast food and counter workers

A woman hands fast food to a customer.

– Median annual wage: $27,930

– Median hourly wage: $13.43

– Total employment: 3.3 million people

Fast food servers assist customers by greeting them, fulfilling their orders, and taking payment. Servers do not need to have formal education. The job is a good fit for high school students looking to gain on-the-job training and experience.



#6. Shampooers

A shampooer washes a client’s hair.

– Median annual wage: $27,860

– Median hourly wage: $13.40

– Total employment: 7,480 people

Shampooers clean customers’ hair at salons. While low-paid, the role gives workers who are interested in hairstyling and cosmetology some hands-on experience in the industry.



#5. Amusement and recreation attendants

An amusement park worker stands with an orange vest.

– Median annual wage: $27,780

– Median hourly wage: $13.36

– Total employment: 324,580 people

Workers in this occupation are often responsible for managing schedules at recreation facilities, providing participants with equipment, and operating concession stands and amusement park rides. Most people in this occupation work at amusement parks in California and Florida.



#4. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

A restaurant host gets a table ready.

– Median annual wage: $27,720

– Median hourly wage: $13.33

– Total employment: 400,420 people

Hosts and hostesses greet customers and keep track of reservations and waiting lists. The position can be a stepping stone to eventually becoming a waiter, waitress, or bartender.



#3. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Two boys give their tickets to a lobby attendant.

– Median annual wage: $27,650

– Median hourly wage: $13.29

– Total employment: 98,350 people

Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers take care of more straightforward tasks at entertainment facilities. They grant admission to ticketed patrons, help them find their assigned seats, locate lost items, and direct people to restrooms.



#2. Cooks, fast food

Cooks prepare food in a kitchen.

– Median annual wage: $27,640

– Median hourly wage: $13.29

– Total employment: 725,590 people

These cooks prepare meals at fast-food restaurants, like McDonald’s and Burger King. Corporations often have training programs that teach fast-food cooks how to perform the tasks at hand. Some fast-food workers have gone on strike for better wages in recent years.



#1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

A lifeguard at a pool carries a flotation device.

– Median annual wage: $27,270

– Median hourly wage: $13.11

– Total employment: 107,930 people

This occupation monitors areas like pools, beaches, and ski slopes to keep participants safe and potentially save lives in an emergency. Despite its importance, this job pays very little, and workers may need to get additional training to move into a better-paying role.

Data reporting by Paxtyn Merten. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Robert Wickwire.