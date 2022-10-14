

Canva

How the price of consumer goods changed in September

A woman pushes a shopping cart through a grocery store

The cost of all goods inflated 0.4% in September.

That’s based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in what urban residents pay for a variety of goods and services. Over the past year, the cost of goods has increased 8.2%. Inflation has remained “unacceptably high” by the standards of Federal Reserve officials, who noted that supply chain and labor challenges could continue to exacerbate the issue.

CPI looks at a broad range of goods, spanning everything from rent to doctors’ services to food. All goods have increased in cost compared to a year ago, but a few have experienced decreases since August. Oil derivatives have some of the least consistent pricing, as the Russia-Ukraine War, hurricanes, and other global events continue to jostle the price of oil. Although gas and fuel oil have experienced price decreases over the past couple months, they’re still above where they were a year ago. Utility gas and electricity, also affected by oil prices, continue to rise.

Stacker used seasonally-adjusted monthly BLS CPI data to find how much consumer goods changed in price from August to September. They are ranked below from largest increase to largest decrease month-over-month, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker when needed.

You may also like: Most popular department stores in America



Canva

#19. Gasoline

A car being refueled at a gas station

– One-month change in CPI: -4.9%

– Annual change in CPI: +18.2%



Canva

#18. Fuel oil

Industrial ship carrying fuel oil

– One-month change in CPI: -2.7%

– Annual change in CPI: +58.1%



Canva

#17. Used cars and trucks

Used car lot

– One-month change in CPI: -1.1%

– Annual change in CPI: +7.2%



Canva

#16. Apparel

Sweaters hanging on a rack in a store

– One-month change in CPI: -0.3%

– Annual change in CPI: +5.5%



Canva

#15. Medical care commodities

Medical packages and pills on a white surface

– One-month change in CPI: -0.1%

– Annual change in CPI: +3.7%

You may also like: 15 cars that depreciated the most last year



Canva

#14. Alcoholic beverages

A variety of bottles on shelves in a liquor store

– One-month change in CPI: 0%

– Annual change in CPI: +4.1%



Canva

#13. Hospital services

A row of empty hospital beds

– One-month change in CPI: +0.1%

– Annual change in CPI: +3.8%



LisaCarter // Shutterstock

#12. Tobacco and smoking products

Tobacco & Vape store front in the daytime

– One-month change in CPI: +0.2%

– Annual change in CPI: +8.2%



Kwangmoozaa // Shutterstock

#11. Electricity

Electric power box meter for home use

– One-month change in CPI: +0.4%

– Annual change in CPI: +15.5%



Canva

#10. Physicians’ services

A physician checks a patients blood pressure

– One-month change in CPI: +0.5%

– Annual change in CPI: +1.8%

You may also like: Most rural counties in America



Canva

#9. New vehicles

Shiny new cars in a dealership showroom

– One-month change in CPI: +0.7%

– Annual change in CPI: +9.4%



Canva

#8. Food at home

Full grocery bags in the trunk of a car

– One-month change in CPI: +0.7%

– Annual change in CPI: +13%



Canva

#7. Owners’ equivalent rent of residences

Exterior view of an apartment complex

– One-month change in CPI: +0.8%

– Annual change in CPI: +6.7%



Canva

#6. Rent of primary residence

A line of row houses in Washington DC

– One-month change in CPI: +0.8%

– Annual change in CPI: +7.2%



Canva

#5. Airline fares

A man carrying a carry-on bag and boarding pass through an airport

– One-month change in CPI: +0.8%

– Annual change in CPI: +42.9%

You may also like: Retirement scams to watch out for



Canva

#4. Food away from home

People dining on colorful plates in a restaurant

– One-month change in CPI: +0.9%

– Annual change in CPI: +8.5%



Brian A Jackson // Shutterstock

#3. Motor vehicle insurance

Certificate of motor insurance and policy schedule with car key

– One-month change in CPI: +1.6%

– Annual change in CPI: +10.3%



Memory Stockphoto // Shutterstock

#2. Motor vehicle maintenance and repair

Car repair shop with man working on raised car

– One-month change in CPI: +1.9%

– Annual change in CPI: +11.1%



Potashev Aleksandr // Shutterstock

#1. Utility gas service

Gas meter and hand

– One-month change in CPI: +2.9%

– Annual change in CPI: +33.1%

You may also like: Retirement scams to watch out for