5 common mistakes people make when moving

Man and woman moving into new place.

Overhead shot of man on his phone surrounded by boxes.

Stacker is a news organization committed to telling engaging, research-driven stories. For more information, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.