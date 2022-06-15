What the 10 largest retailers pay their workers
Peter Macdiarmid // Getty Images
What the 10 largest retailers pay their workers
Workers in rows in a large amazon warehouse.
Canva
#10. Walmart Inc.
Walmart tractor trailer on the road.
Canva
#9. Target Corp.
Target store with cars in the parking lot.
Canva
#8. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
A brick Walgreens store with green awnings.
Canva
#7. The Kroger Co.
Brick Kroger building with blue signage.
Canva
#6. The Home Depot Inc.
Home Depot store with orange trim and letters.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP // Getty Images
#5. Amazon.com Inc.
Employees moving boxes inside an Amazon fulfillment center.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for CVS Pharmacy // Getty Images
#4. CVS Health Corp.
CVS at the bottom of a tall building in NY.
Tim Boyle // Getty Images
#3. Costco Wholesale Corp.
A worker pushes carts outside a Costco store.
Scott Olson // Getty Images
#2. United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)
A worker sorts packages at a UPS facility.
Sean Rayford // Getty Images
#1. Apple Inc.
Employees wearing masks at an Apple store help customers.
Comments