Best small towns for retirees in every state

Many Americans who have bid farewell to the workforce or are thinking about it are turning to places that offer affordability, a strong economy, quality health care options, less traffic, and overall, more comfort. Neighborhoods outside major cities and metropolitan areas have grown in popularity among retirees, with 26% moving to smaller towns, but the overall number of people moving for retirement is down.

In 2021, American retirement relocations dropped significantly—approximately 43% less than the previous year, its lowest number of retiree relocations in five years. The Economic Research Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis suggests this was a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, soaring home prices, and retirees not having enough savings.

In seeking to help prospective retirees, Stacker referenced Niche’s 2021 Best Places to Retire study, released in August 2021, to list 50 small towns that offer the best retirement. The focus was on towns with a population of less than 40,000.

Whether you’re looking to relocate or just curious to see if your city of residence is mentioned, read on to see which American small towns are the best retirement spots.

Alabama: Orange Beach

– Population: 6,019 (19% age 55-64 and 34% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 70% of the population

– Renters: 30% of the population

– Median household income: $81,883



Alaska: Soldotna

– Population: 4,649 (13% age 55-64 and 20% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 51% of the population

– Renters: 49% of the population

– Median household income: $60,491



Arizona: Green Valley

– Population: 20,902 (14% age 55-64 and 80% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 85% of the population

– Renters: 15% of the population

– Median household income: $49,147



Arkansas: Bella Vista

– Population: 28,539 (14% age 55-64 and 33% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 87% of the population

– Renters: 13% of the population

– Median household income: $67,550



California: Del Monte Forest

– Population: 4,105 (16% age 55-64 and 40% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 82% of the population

– Renters: 18% of the population

– Median household income: $147,500

Colorado: Holly Hills

– Population: 2,835 (15% age 55-64 and 21% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 97% of the population

– Renters: 3% of the population

– Median household income: $132,955



Connecticut: Mystic

– Population: 4,249 (17% age 55-64 and 32% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 68% of the population

– Renters: 32% of the population

– Median household income: $94,102



Delaware: Rehoboth Beach

– Population: 1,400 (24% age 55-64 and 48% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 82% of the population

– Renters: 18% of the population

– Median household income: $114,583



Florida: Pelican Bay

– Population: 6,140 (13% age 55-64 and 83% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 95% of the population

– Renters: 5% of the population

– Median household income: $141,856



Georgia: Dutch Island

– Population: 1,162 (17% age 55-64 and 28% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 100% of the population

– Renters: 0% of the population

– Median household income: $170,417

Hawaii: Wailea

– Population: 6,218 (23% age 55-64 and 25% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 60% of the population

– Renters: 40% of the population

– Median household income: $81,932



Idaho: Weiser

– Population: 5,323 (14% age 55-64 and 20% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 62% of the population

– Renters: 38% of the population

– Median household income: $36,610



Illinois: Leland Grove

– Population: 1,406 (17% age 55-64 and 34% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 95% of the population

– Renters: 5% of the population

– Median household income: $108,947



Indiana: Meridian Hills

– Population: 1,741 (15% age 55-64 and 18% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 98% of the population

– Renters: 2% of the population

– Median household income: $186,750



Iowa: Clear Lake

– Population: 7,597 (18% age 55-64 and 25% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 72% of the population

– Renters: 28% of the population

– Median household income: $57,841

Kansas: North Newton

– Population: 1,778 (10% age 55-64 and 30% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 57% of the population

– Renters: 43% of the population

– Median household income: $67,188



Kentucky: Windy Hills

– Population: 2,433 (19% age 55-64 and 33% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 94% of the population

– Renters: 6% of the population

– Median household income: $95,588



Louisiana: Westminster

– Population: 2,760 (11% age 55-64 and 22% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 71% of the population

– Renters: 29% of the population

– Median household income: $88,778



Maine: Belfast

– Population: 6,688 (17% age 55-64 and 26% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 63% of the population

– Renters: 37% of the population

– Median household income: $62,857



Maryland: Chevy Chase

– Population: 9,622 (15% age 55-64 and 23% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 78% of the population

– Renters: 22% of the population

– Median household income: $181,929

Massachusetts: Chatham

– Population: 6,019 (18% age 55-64 and 45% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 84% of the population

– Renters: 16% of the population

– Median household income: $83,839



Michigan: Bingham Farms

– Population: 1,129 (16% age 55-64 and 48% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 89% of the population

– Renters: 11% of the population

– Median household income: $131,071



Minnesota: Jackson

– Population: 3,219 (18% age 55-64 and 24% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 75% of the population

– Renters: 25% of the population

– Median household income: $50,972



Mississippi: Hide-A-Way Lake

– Population: 2,392 (17% age 55-64 and 28% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 87% of the population

– Renters: 13% of the population

– Median household income: $100,300



Missouri: Town and Country

– Population: 11,077 (15% age 55-64 and 30% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 85% of the population

– Renters: 15% of the population

– Median household income: $192,983

Montana: Conrad

– Population: 2,633 (15% age 55-64 and 21% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 73% of the population

– Renters: 27% of the population

– Median household income: $48,636



Nebraska: Central City

– Population: 2,903 (10% age 55-64 and 25% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 60% of the population

– Renters: 40% of the population

– Median household income: $48,447



Nevada: Mesquite

– Population: 18,446 (15% age 55-64 and 41% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 73% of the population

– Renters: 27% of the population

– Median household income: $55,542



New Hampshire: Peterborough

– Population: 6,604 (18% age 55-64 and 27% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 67% of the population

– Renters: 33% of the population

– Median household income: $87,557



New Jersey: Surf City

– Population: 1,271 (23% age 55-64 and 50% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 86% of the population

– Renters: 14% of the population

– Median household income: $90,313

New Mexico: Sandia Heights

– Population: 3,571 (17% age 55-64 and 44% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 97% of the population

– Renters: 3% of the population

– Median household income: $107,104



New York: Lake Success

– Population: 3,119 (12% age 55-64 and 31% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 100% of the population

– Renters: 0% of the population

– Median household income: $177,500



North Carolina: Pine Knoll Shores

– Population: 1,343 (22% age 55-64 and 47% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 89% of the population

– Renters: 11% of the population

– Median household income: $75,313



North Dakota: Rugby

– Population: 2,724 (15% age 55-64 and 29% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 71% of the population

– Renters: 29% of the population

– Median household income: $46,552



Ohio: Bellbrook

– Population: 7,212 (16% age 55-64 and 19% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 81% of the population

– Renters: 19% of the population

– Median household income: $84,130

Oklahoma: The Village

– Population: 9,452 (11% age 55-64 and 18% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 67% of the population

– Renters: 33% of the population

– Median household income: $58,947



Oregon: Harbor

– Population: 1,958 (15% age 55-64 and 71% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 84% of the population

– Renters: 16% of the population

– Median household income: $30,791



Pennsylvania: Penn Wynne

– Population: 5,932 (15% age 55-64 and 26% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 87% of the population

– Renters: 13% of the population

– Median household income: $123,854



Rhode Island: Jamestown

– Population: 5,494 (19% age 55-64 and 26% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 83% of the population

– Renters: 17% of the population

– Median household income: $111,110



South Carolina: Garden City

– Population: 10,669 (20% age 55-64 and 40% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 79% of the population

– Renters: 21% of the population

– Median household income: $44,862

South Dakota: Hot Springs

– Population: 3,509 (17% age 55-64 and 28% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 68% of the population

– Renters: 32% of the population

– Median household income: $46,071



Tennessee: Farragut

– Population: 22,631 (16% age 55-64 and 23% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 89% of the population

– Renters: 11% of the population

– Median household income: $108,511



Texas: Shenandoah

– Population: 2,887 (10% age 55-64 and 40% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 55% of the population

– Renters: 45% of the population

– Median household income: $80,451



Utah: Ivins

– Population: 8,530 (14% age 55-64 and 30% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 83% of the population

– Renters: 17% of the population

– Median household income: $63,680



Vermont: Cornwall

– Population: 1,028 (18% age 55-64 and 29% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 77% of the population

– Renters: 23% of the population

– Median household income: $84,688

Virginia: Belmont Estates

– Population: 1,226 (13% age 55-64 and 34% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 100% of the population

– Renters: 0% of the population

– Median household income: $81,885



Washington: Woodway

– Population: 1,105 (13% age 55-64 and 23% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 97% of the population

– Renters: 3% of the population

– Median household income: $194,904



West Virginia: Summersville

– Population: 3,368 (20% age 55-64 and 28% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 69% of the population

– Renters: 31% of the population

– Median household income: $38,774



Wisconsin: Elm Grove

– Population: 6,153 (14% age 55-64 and 25% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 93% of the population

– Renters: 7% of the population

– Median household income: $106,058



Wyoming: Thermopolis

– Population: 2,703 (14% age 55-64 and 26% age 65+)

– Homeowners: 77% of the population

– Renters: 23% of the population

– Median household income: $53,162

