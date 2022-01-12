

Cities with the most delivery drivers per capita

In today’s world, delivery drivers are in extremely high demand. In 2021, Texas-based company Sisu Energy offered drivers $14,000 per week due to the nationwide truck driver shortage. Many truck drivers had either left the industry or retired at the height of the pandemic as there wasn’t a lot of product to haul. Now, the need is back due to significant shortages and supply chain issues; even companies that once demanded experienced drivers are beginning to hire recent graduates.

Employers also have a diverse pool of drivers to choose from—whether that’s for delivering packages for a company, transporting food and goods, or even couriers, who might deliver blood samples to a lab for a doctor’s office. Still, delivery drivers are expected to meet certain requirements, like having a clean driving record and, in some cases, a commercial driver’s license (CDL). Other qualifications include familiarity with using navigation systems and being physically capable of loading and unloading cargo.

Delivery drivers don’t necessarily work a 9-to-5, but it’s typical for many to work 40 hours or more per week. For salaried drivers, wages have increased with improved benefits and it is estimated that salaries for drivers are expected to increase by 16% by 2026, which makes the job even more attractive.

Circuit used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to rank the metropolitan areas with the most delivery drivers. This was determined by using the estimated number of delivery driver jobs per 1,000 total jobs. This also includes the statistics for the total estimated wages and employment of drivers in the metropolitan area. Data was taken from three specific occupations as categorized by the BLS: driver/sales workers, heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, and light truck drivers. Estimated wages were calculated by summing up the total estimated pay for each occupation, multiplying the average wage of the occupation by the total employment of the occupation, then dividing by the total employment across all three categories.

#10. Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina

– Average annual wage: $43,475

– Total employment: 11,110

– Delivery drivers per 1,000 jobs: 10.6

The delivery driver job market in Greensboro is currently active with the top jobs including online delivery drivers, delivery services, and parts drivers. Salaries for delivery drivers vary, as truck drivers earn an average of $61,291, courier delivery drivers make $35,774 on average, and the median wage for a pizza delivery driver is $21,617. Delivery drivers who worked in the manufacturing industry in Greensboro also tended to make more.



#9. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas

– Average annual wage: $43,899

– Total employment: 10,710

– Delivery drivers per 1,000 jobs: 10.7

Some top employers for delivery drivers in Little Rock include McLane Company, an American wholesale supply chain services company with an average salary of $65,000 a year, according to Indeed. Other top employers are McKesson Corporation (ranked in the top 10 on the Fortune 500), UPS, and Grubhub.



#8. Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pennsylvania

– Average annual wage: $46,241

– Total employment: 10,390

– Delivery drivers per 1,000 jobs: 11.1

In Harrisburg, the top industries for delivery truck drivers are in manufacturing, transportation, and retail. Drivers who work for companies in Harrisburg similar to Christopher & Banks Inc., a retailer of women’s apparel and accessories, can make an estimated $48,000 annually. Courier drivers in Harrisburg earn an average pay rate of $23.38 per hour, while truck drivers make $25.63 per hour or an annual salary of $47,842.



#7. El Paso, Texas

– Average annual wage: $44,220

– Total employment: 10,120

– Delivery drivers per 1,000 jobs: 11.1

There are plenty of driving opportunities in Texas, though the pay varies widely. U.S. Xpress is a top-paying company in the area where drivers earn an annual salary of $67,533. Western Dairy Transport, an independently owned dairy hauler where drivers make on average $60,090 annually, and Groendyke Transport, where drivers make $58,125 annually, are other companies in the area where drivers can earn more than the national average wage. It will soon become a bit more challenging to acquire a commercial driver’s license in Texas. The current requirement calls for a prospective driver to pass the test to obtain a license. In February 2022, federal law will also require in-person, hands-on training.



#6. Omaha-Council Bluffs, Nebraska, Iowa

– Average annual wage: $43,235

– Total employment: 16,010

– Delivery drivers per 1,000 jobs: 11.3

For delivery drivers in Omaha, McLane Company Inc., CDM Smith, and US Foods are the higher-paying companies in the area. The leading industries for drivers in the area are manufacturing, transportation, and retail. Among the requirements for those interested in obtaining a commercial driver’s license include being at least age 21 in order to drive across Nebraska state lines. Additionally, the potential candidate cannot have more than one driver’s license and also must not have any restrictions.



#5. Stockton-Lodi, California

– Average annual wage: $49,134

– Total employment: 10,300

– Delivery drivers per 1,000 jobs: 13.9

The top industries for delivery drivers in Stockton include manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality. Some of the top companies that employ delivery drivers in the area are Food Services of America Inc., US Foods, and Premium Transport Staffing. Stockton is one of the highest-paying cities for delivery drivers in the state along with San Francisco and Lincoln.



#4. Chattanooga, Tennessee, Georgia

– Average annual wage: $44,828

– Total employment: 10,170

– Delivery drivers per 1,000 jobs: 14.0

Chattanooga has an active market for drivers with many employment opportunities for route support and courier drivers, delivery services, and more. The average hourly wage for drivers in Chattanooga is $15.65 compared to drivers in Knoxville, who on average earn $17.16 per hour.



#3. Memphis, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas

– Average annual wage: $43,888

– Total employment: 25,660

– Delivery drivers per 1,000 jobs: 14.1

Memphis drivers on average earn an hourly rate of $20.61, which isn’t too bad seeing as the city has a lower cost of living. Independent courier drivers earn on average $14.59 per hour, which comes to roughly $2,530 per month. The minimum wages in Tennessee and Mississippi are at the federal level of $7.25 an hour, while Arkansas’ minimum continues to steadily increase past $11 an hour, making delivery driving a potentially more lucrative job opportunity.



#2. Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida

– Average annual wage: $43,012

– Total employment: 11,430

– Delivery drivers per 1,000 jobs: 16.2

Delivery drivers in Lakeland make an average of $15.38 per hour, with manufacturing, transportation, and retail as the leading industries in the area. Among the companies that hire regularly include food delivery services as well as those seeking auto parts drivers. This metro area sits between both Tampa and Orlando, making it a hot spot for commerce in the state.



#1. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas, Missouri

– Average annual wage: $48,126

– Total employment: 14,290

– Delivery drivers per 1,000 jobs: 19.3

According to Indeed, delivery drivers servicing the Fayetteville area earn $15.36 per hour, with drivers in surrounding cities such as Little Rock earning $17.06 per hour, and drivers in Conway earning an average of $16.18 per hour. Some top-earning companies for drivers in Fayetteville include XPO Logistics, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and US Foods.

