How much it costs to park at Los Angeles International Airport

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at Los Angeles International Airport. Parking options range from more convenient and expensive options on-site to cheaper parking lots that may require a taxi or shuttle.

On-site parking options at Los Angeles International Airport range in price from $20 to $75. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at Los Angeles International Airport

#1. LAX Budget Parking: $20

#2. Flylax Economy Lot: $35

#3. Flylax CTA Parking: $60

#4. Flylax Premium Terminal Parking: $70

#5. Valet Parking Lot: $75

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70

Off-site parking for Los Angeles International Airport

Off-site parking options by Los Angeles International Airport can be as close as 0.1 miles or as cheap as $5.50/day.

Nearest off-site parking lots

#1. The Parking Space of LAX: 0.1 miles ($34.95/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Covered Valet

#2. Sonesta LAX Airport Parking: 0.2 miles ($17.39/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Valet

#3. 105 LAX Airport Parking: 0.3 miles ($14.49/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Covered Self Park

#4. Express LAX Long Term Airport Parking: 0.4 miles ($8.95/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Covered Self Park

#5. South Bay LAX Airport Parking: 0.4 miles ($12.08/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Covered Self Park

Cheapest off-site parking lots

#1. Fasttrack LAX Airport Parking: $5.50/day (8.0 miles)

– No Airport Shuttle, Covered Self Park

#2. Century Inn LAX Airport Parking (NO SHUTTLE): $6.95/day (1.5 miles)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Jiffy Propark LAX Airport Parking: $7.00/day (2.4 miles)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. The Hotel June LAX Airport Parking: $7.00/day (1.0 miles)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. UVP LAX Airport Parking: $7.99/day (2.3 miles)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

