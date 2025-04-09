Canva

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Florida Man’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

— David Ross (lead, male, 18-24)

— Samara (supporting, female, 18-22)

– Average hourly rate: $21

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Henry’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Samantha (lead, female, 25-55)

— Factory Farm Lawyer Merrick (lead, male, 35-65)

— Ingrid (supporting, female, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Sixteen Pistols’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Minnie Marrow (day player, female, 18-30)

— Jamesey Marrow (day player, male, 18-30)

— Samuel Livingstone (lead, male, 40-60)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘The Cover-Up Kid’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Dory (lead, female, 18-25)

— Zach (supporting, male, 18-25)

— Seth (lead, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Personal Effects’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Cassidy Lane (lead, female, 20-27)

– Average hourly rate: $19

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

’33 Days’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Janet Ellington (supporting, female, 18-100)

— Steps (supporting, male, 24-45)

— Maite (lead, female, 22-40)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Wicked Die Young’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— The Prince (lead, male, 18-30)

— Flora (lead, female, 21-40)

— The Wolf (supporting, male, 18-50)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Horror Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Anais (lead, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Ocean Lady’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— OL (supporting, female, 20-65)

— Jacob (lead, male, 35-50)

— Skip (lead, male, 50-70)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Where We Meet’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Naomi (lead, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Max (lead, 25-35)

— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Untitled Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Interviewer (lead, male, 25-45)

— Matt Hubbard (lead, male, 20-35)

— Mikala Hubbard (lead, female, 20-35)

– Average hourly rate: $41

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Cultured’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Cree (lead, 18-40)

— Frankie (lead, 18-45)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.