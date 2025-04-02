Canva

Highest-rated ice cream shops in Los Angeles by diners

Ice cream is a treat that can be enjoyed all year round, although the volume produced during the hotter months signals otherwise. The majority of ice cream and other frozen desserts in the U.S. are made between March and August, with July being the busiest month of all, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Many Americans have memories of their pastel green mint chocolate chip scoop dripping down their waffle cone at the height of summer or cooling down with their sprinkle-covered chocolate and vanilla soft-serve twist. Ice cream tends to scream nostalgia, but the range of available flavors has evolved since the days when the dessert was mainly limited to vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

Of course, that doesn’t mean those aren’t still top-tier choices. According to a May 2024 survey of 2,200 American adults by the International Dairy Foods Association and Morning Consult, the top 10 ice cream flavors today are still the three classics (vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, in that order) followed by butter pecan, cookie dough, cookies and cream, mint chocolate chip, chocolate chip, rocky road, and peanut butter or peanut butter cup.

Nowadays, many ice cream shops offer fresh combinations and ingredients you may never have imagined could be made into ice cream, concoctions like black sesame cookies and cream or honey lavender. Some ice cream shops boast flavors with even more unheard-of ingredients and combinations, like the savory tarragon olive oil or pineapple with pink peppercorns.

Ice cream creators have also expanded into rethinking frozen yogurt, soft serve, and vegan options. Dairy-free folks no longer have to order the only sorbet on the menu. There are nondairy milk ice creams made from plant-based milks like oat or almond and other plant-based products like avocado or sunflower butter.

And then there are the toppings, one of the best parts about getting a scoop at your local shop. Pour on the condensed milk or dulce de leche. Sprinkle bits of honeycomb or your favorite childhood cereal.

Ice cream shops everywhere have made it their job to serve up the smoothest, creamiest, and most crave-able options. To find out who’s doing the best job of it, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in Los Angeles using data from Yelp. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Businesses were selected using Yelp’s ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only businesses with at least 10 reviews were considered. Also, in an effort to highlight independent businesses and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included.

Read on to determine where you’ll get your next cup or cone from!

#30. Los Angeles Shave Ice Truck

– Rating: 4.7/5 (28 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, shaved ice, food trucks

#29. Sip N Dip

– Rating: 4.7/5 (41 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1830 West 8th St. Unit B Los Angeles, California

– Categories: bubble tea, ice cream & frozen yogurt, waffles

#28. Bacio di Latte

– Rating: 4.8/5 (41 reviews)

– Address: 11706 San Vicente Blvd. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, coffee & tea, desserts

#27. Paradis Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.8/5 (530 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 14512 Ventura Blvd. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt

#26. Paradis Ice Cream DTLA

– Rating: 4.8/5 (306 reviews)

– Address: 755 South Spring St. Ste 101 Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, caterers

#25. Darling Donuts & Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.8/5 (69 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 5431 Venice Blvd. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: donuts, ice cream & frozen yogurt

#24. Froot Cups

– Rating: 4.8/5 (52 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 7353 Melrose Ave. Unit D Los Angeles, California

– Categories: fruits & veggies, ice cream & frozen yogurt

#23. Viva Cafe

– Rating: 4.8/5 (35 reviews)

– Address: 3259 West 8th St. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, juice bars & smoothies, sandwiches

#22. CHILLBACHI ice grill

– Rating: 4.8/5 (23 reviews)

– Address: 524 North La Brea Ave. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, caterers

#21. Gelato Festival – Hollywood

– Rating: 4.8/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 6801 Hollywood Blvd. Unit 127 Los Angeles, California

– Categories: gelato, coffee & tea, ice cream & frozen yogurt

#20. Sorbete El Sin Rival

– Rating: 4.8/5 (19 reviews)

– Address: 1133 South Vermont Ave. Ste 24, 2nd Level Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt

#19. Tea Master Matcha Cafe & Green Tea Shop

– Rating: 4.8/5 (1943 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 450 East 2nd St. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: coffee & tea, ice cream & frozen yogurt, juice bars & smoothies

#18. CVT Soft Serve

– Rating: 4.8/5 (162 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, food trucks

#17. Hokey Pokey LA

– Rating: 4.8/5 (206 reviews)

– Address: 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. Ste 2625 Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts, coffee & tea

#16. J & F Ice Cream Shop

– Rating: 4.9/5 (36 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1703 Mariachi Plaza De Los Ang Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, sandwiches, juice bars & smoothies

#15. All Chill

– Rating: 4.9/5 (16 reviews)

– Address: 3415 West 43rd Place Leimert park Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt

#14. Kream Kong Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.9/5 (17 reviews)

– Address: Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, food trucks

#13. Hudson Theatre Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.9/5 (13 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6541 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: coffee & tea, ice cream & frozen yogurt

#12. Nieves Margaritas

– Rating: 4.9/5 (18 reviews)

– Address: 12751 Washington Blvd. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: desserts, ice cream & frozen yogurt, juice bars & smoothies

#11. Nieves Xochi Oax

– Rating: 5.0/5 (20 reviews)

– Address: 2271 West Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts

#10. ecco un poco – Natural Italian Gelato

– Rating: 5.0/5 (196 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 8318 West 3rd St. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: gelato, ice cream & frozen yogurt, gluten-free

#9. Fluffy’s Sno-Balls

– Rating: 5.0/5 (511 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2105 West Century Blvd. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: shaved ice, ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts

#8. Chamo Fruit

– Rating: 5.0/5 (35 reviews)

– Address: 6166 Whittier Blvd. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: creperies, shaved ice, ice cream & frozen yogurt

#7. Fluffys Sno-Balls

– Rating: 5.0/5 (75 reviews)

– Address: 2105 West Century Blvd. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, shaved ice

#6. Blaque Parlor

– Rating: 5.0/5 (38 reviews)

– Address: Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts, food trucks

#5. LetterPress Chocolate

– Rating: 5.0/5 (109 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2835 South Robertson Blvd. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: chocolatiers & shops, food tours, ice cream & frozen yogurt

#4. Swrlies Froyo

– Rating: 5.0/5 (63 reviews)

– Address: Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, caterers, desserts

#3. Ice Cream Truck LA

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: Los Angeles, California

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts, food trucks

#2. Fika Fika

– Rating: 5.0/5 (16 reviews)

– Address: 7267 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, California

– Categories: coffee & tea, cafes, ice cream & frozen yogurt

#1. Albert’s Mobile Ice Cream Truck

– Rating: 5.0/5 (66 reviews)

– Address: Los Angeles, California

– Categories: food trucks, ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Chia-Yi Hou, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 237 metros.