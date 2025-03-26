Canva

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.





‘Ten Will’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

— Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

— Gena (supporting, female, 4-12)

– Average hourly rate: $16

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Extinction Crew’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kay (lead, female, 18-100)

— Dualist (lead, male, 18-100)

— Phil (lead, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Petty Crimes – Feature Film/News Thriller’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Angel (supporting, female, 21-30)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Ocean Lady’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— OL (supporting, female, 20-65)

— Jacob (lead, male, 35-50)

— Skip (lead, male, 50-70)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘First Time Free’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Ava (lead, 8-15)

— Amusement Park Background Extras (background extra, 8-60)

— 911 Operator (voiceover, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Henry’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Samantha (lead, female, 25-55)

— Factory Farm Lawyer Merrick (lead, male, 35-65)

— Ingrid (supporting, female, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Mental’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Tatiana (supporting, female, 18-35)

— Donnie Darrington (supporting, male, 30-50)

— Robin (supporting, male, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $104

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Dark Night’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenifer (lead, female, 22-30)

— Alex (lead, male, 22-30)

— David (lead, male, 30-50)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Cover-Up Kid’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Dory (lead, female, 18-25)

— Zach (supporting, male, 18-25)

— Seth (lead, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Girl With No Talent’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

— Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Vertical Soap Opera, Assistant Post Supervisor’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Video Editor (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Lazlo’s Box’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Frankie (Raymond) (lead, male, 28-35)

— Marty (lead, 30-40)

— Alison (lead, female, 28-35)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Cultured’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Cree (lead, 18-40)

— Frankie (lead, 18-45)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

