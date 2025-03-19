Canva

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.





‘The Cover-Up Kid’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Dory (lead, female, 18-25)

— Zach (supporting, male, 18-25)

— Seth (lead, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘No Sweat’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jackie (supporting, female, 25-33)

— Washington (supporting, male, 30-40)

— Gas Station Attendant (supporting, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘The Lonely Crowd’ Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ashley (female lead) (lead, female, 28-40)

— Peter (male lead) (lead, male, 30-45)

— Production Assistant (PA) (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Fortune of Bay’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Isabella Kingsley (supporting, female, 20-30)

— Mike Monroe (lead, male, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘College Detective Club’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Extras (background extra, 18-100)

— Vanessa Martin (lead, female, 18-24)

— Lyra (supporting, female, 30-38)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Lifestyle Interview Series’

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Interview Subject (content creators & real people, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $40

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Petty Crimes – Feature Film/News Thriller’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Angel (supporting, female, 21-30)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Horror Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Anais (lead, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Everything, Sooner or Later’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Girl (lead, female, 18-23)

— Guy (lead, male, 18-23)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: nationwide

‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

– Average hourly rate: $16

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Spider-Man: Fallout,’ Fan-Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Extras (background extra, 10-70)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: nationwide

‘Lazlo’s Box’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Frankie (Raymond) (lead, male, 28-35)

— Marty (lead, 30-40)

— Alison (lead, female, 28-35)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

‘Cultured’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Frankie (lead, 18-45)

— Cree (lead, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

‘CH 03’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Henry (lead, male, 18-24)

— Henry’s Mother (supporting, female, 45-55)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Long Beach, California

