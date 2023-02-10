Highest-paying science jobs in Los Angeles
Highest-paying science jobs in Los Angeles
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.
#30. Agricultural technicians
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $53,600
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,850
– Employment: 13,560
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,300)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($58,050)
— Corvallis, OR ($57,990)
#29. Occupational health and safety technicians
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $58,080
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,560
– Employment: 21,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#28. Social science research assistants
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $58,910
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,430
– Employment: 28,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($88,730)
— Columbia, SC ($77,760)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($70,570)
#27. Occupational health and safety specialists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $64,190
– #393 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,060
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
#26. Zoologists and wildlife biologists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $67,690
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,300
– Employment: 15,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($109,570)
— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($106,800)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,350)
#25. Conservation scientists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $68,920
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,230
– Employment: 22,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)
#24. Survey researchers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $68,970
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,690
– Employment: 8,850
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($90,860)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($88,580)
— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($86,230)
#23. Geological technicians, except hydrologic technicians
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $69,380
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,080
– Employment: 9,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tulsa, OK ($89,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($88,050)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,860)
#22. Anthropologists and archeologists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $72,790
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 6,650
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($85,120)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($84,300)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,990)
#21. Chemists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $78,510
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,130
– Employment: 80,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)
#20. Historians
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $78,590
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,130
– Employment: 2,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($101,240)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($89,840)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($86,780)
#19. Hydrologic technicians
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $86,310
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,760
– Employment: 3,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($126,900)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($108,260)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,310)
#18. Food scientists and technologists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $87,240
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– Employment: 13,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)
— Wichita, KS ($102,100)
#17. School psychologists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $90,010
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,640
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,770
– Employment: 57,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($116,280)
— El Centro, CA ($116,010)
— Fresno, CA ($115,360)
#16. Epidemiologists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $90,290
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,740
– Employment: 8,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($145,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($139,240)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($124,460)
#15. Microbiologists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $90,560
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,820
– Employment: 19,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Knoxville, TN ($125,380)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($121,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($115,340)
#14. Materials scientists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $92,290
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,790
– Employment: 6,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)
#13. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $93,380
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 670
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
#12. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $93,710
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 76,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)
#11. Soil and plant scientists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $95,250
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,290
– Employment: 15,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)
— Raleigh, NC ($109,320)
#10. Foresters
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $96,820
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,710
– Employment: 9,500
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($96,220)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,320)
#9. Forensic science technicians
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $96,980
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,850
– Employment: 17,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,600)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,980)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,410)
#8. Urban and regional planners
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $98,060
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,310
– Employment: 38,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($119,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)
#7. Biochemists and biophysicists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $102,430
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 780
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,460
– Employment: 35,050
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($135,070)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($133,390)
#6. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $108,900
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,700
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,050
– Employment: 108,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)
— Columbia, SC ($155,570)
— Danbury, CT ($151,970)
#5. Hydrologists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $119,890
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,780
– Employment: 6,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)
#4. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $122,170
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,500
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
#3. Industrial-organizational psychologists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $136,940
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,320
– Employment: 610
– Metros with highest average pay: data not available
#2. Economists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $141,500
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,830
– Employment: 15,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($162,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,320)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($156,360)
#1. Physicists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $153,040
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
