The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
#50. Stockers and order fillers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $36,020
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 82,760
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,020
– Employment: 2,451,430
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)
#49. Retail salespersons
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,970
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,920
– Employment: 3,693,490
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)
#48. Textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators, and tenders
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,950
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,640
– Employment: 16,330
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Appleton, WI ($51,100)
— Reading, PA ($46,430)
— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($41,140)
#47. Bakers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,890
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,770
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,300
– Employment: 181,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)
— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)
#46. Cleaning, washing, and metal pickling equipment operators and tenders
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,820
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,820
– Employment: 13,580
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Albany, OR ($50,430)
— Pittsburgh, PA ($49,010)
— Richmond, VA ($46,530)
#45. Floral designers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,550
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,100
– Employment: 36,000
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($44,600)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)
#44. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,420
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 27,950
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,580
– Employment: 723,430
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)
#43. Food batchmakers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,270
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,190
– Employment: 155,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)
— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)
#42. Conveyor operators and tenders
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,260
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 870
National
– Annual mean salary: $37,010
– Employment: 28,650
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wheeling, WV-OH ($62,910)
— Merced, CA ($53,190)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($46,630)
#41. Helpers–production workers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,240
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,910
– Employment: 202,860
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)
— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)
— Reno, NV ($41,940)
#40. Telemarketers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $35,180
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,670
– Employment: 115,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,030)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,120)
— New Haven, CT ($48,680)
#39. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,950
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,960
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,780
– Employment: 98,970
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ames, IA ($44,000)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)
#38. Recreation workers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,800
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 13,250
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,020
– Employment: 264,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)
#37. Food cooking machine operators and tenders
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,780
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,430
– Employment: 26,710
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Madison, WI ($44,500)
— Wausau, WI ($44,290)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($43,260)
#36. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,770
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,500
– Employment: 243,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($46,270)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)
#34 (tie). Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,670
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,440
– Employment: 277,200
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)
— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)
#34 (tie). Animal caretakers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,670
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,260
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,520
– Employment: 225,680
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
— Salinas, CA ($37,420)
#33. Childcare workers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,080
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,810
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,680
– Employment: 438,520
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
— Napa, CA ($36,850)
#32. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $34,060
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,040
– Employment: 220,380
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
#31. Baggage porters and bellhops
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,970
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 820
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,040
– Employment: 20,530
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)
#30. Food preparation workers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,950
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 32,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,810
– Employment: 783,350
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
#29. Cutters and trimmers, hand
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,910
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,330
– Employment: 7,920
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($44,360)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($44,160)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,880)
#28. Passenger attendants
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,800
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,380
– Employment: 21,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($47,240)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($43,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($40,730)
#27. Taxi drivers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,650
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,050
– Employment: 13,950
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($35,820)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($34,830)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($33,650)
#26. Packers and packagers, hand
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,520
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 26,490
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,950
– Employment: 585,270
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
— Rome, GA ($38,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
#25. Cooks, short order
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,510
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,780
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 124,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)
#24. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,490
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,830
– Employment: 157,400
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)
#23. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,330
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,960
– Employment: 111,480
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)
#22. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,190
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,390
– Employment: 54,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)
#21. Physical therapist aides
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $33,070
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,860
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,370
– Employment: 42,390
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)
— Jackson, MS ($42,210)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)
#20. Sewing machine operators
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,760
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,880
– Employment: 116,220
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Appleton, WI ($43,060)
— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)
#19. Slaughterers and meat packers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,720
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,560
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,010
– Employment: 86,450
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($40,850)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($39,300)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($39,050)
#18. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,660
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 17,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,550
– Employment: 351,960
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
#17. Graders and sorters, agricultural products
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,570
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,400
– Employment: 25,560
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($39,950)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($39,780)
— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($38,850)
#16. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,510
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 26,910
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)
#15. Sewers, hand
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,490
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,350
– Employment: 4,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,150)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($35,820)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($35,780)
#14. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,430
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,680
– Employment: 132,100
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)
— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)
#13. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,180
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 940
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,100
– Employment: 11,970
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($45,730)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,810)
#12. Parking attendants
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,100
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,980
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,210
– Employment: 91,160
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)
#11. Cooks, fast food
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,090
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 41,060
National
– Annual mean salary: $25,490
– Employment: 768,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
#10. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,070
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,000
– Employment: 324,690
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
— Madera, CA ($36,490)
#9. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $32,040
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 13,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,690
– Employment: 336,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)
#8. Cashiers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,910
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 129,940
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,780
– Employment: 3,335,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
#7. Fast food and counter workers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,890
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 132,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– Employment: 3,095,120
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
#6. Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,870
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,940
– Employment: 6,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($40,740)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($37,930)
— Dalton, GA ($36,380)
#5. Amusement and recreation attendants
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,530
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 13,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,110
– Employment: 262,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)
#4. Dishwashers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $31,100
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 21,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,350
– Employment: 377,040
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
#3. Forest and conservation workers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $30,690
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,690
– Employment: 6,300
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($43,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,400)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($40,500)
#2. Shoe machine operators and tenders
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $30,530
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,920
– Employment: 3,610
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($45,320)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($33,390)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($30,530)
#1. Manicurists and pedicurists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $30,420
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,080
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,480
– Employment: 120,540
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)
