Lowest-paying jobs in Los Angeles

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

#50. Stockers and order fillers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $36,020

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 82,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– Employment: 2,451,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)



#49. Retail salespersons

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,970

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)



#48. Textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators, and tenders

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,950

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,640

– Employment: 16,330

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($51,100)

— Reading, PA ($46,430)

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($41,140)



#47. Bakers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,890

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)



#46. Cleaning, washing, and metal pickling equipment operators and tenders

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,820

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,820

– Employment: 13,580

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany, OR ($50,430)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($49,010)

— Richmond, VA ($46,530)

#45. Floral designers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,550

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,100

– Employment: 36,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($44,600)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)



#44. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,420

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 27,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)



#43. Food batchmakers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,270

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,190

– Employment: 155,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)

— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)



#42. Conveyor operators and tenders

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,260

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,010

– Employment: 28,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($62,910)

— Merced, CA ($53,190)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($46,630)



#41. Helpers–production workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,240

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 202,860

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)

— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)

— Reno, NV ($41,940)

#40. Telemarketers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $35,180

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 115,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,030)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,120)

— New Haven, CT ($48,680)



#39. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,950

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,960

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)



#38. Recreation workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,800

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)



#37. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,780

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,430

– Employment: 26,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madison, WI ($44,500)

— Wausau, WI ($44,290)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($43,260)



#36. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,770

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

#34 (tie). Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,670

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,440

– Employment: 277,200

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)

— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)



#34 (tie). Animal caretakers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,670

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)



#33. Childcare workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,080

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,810

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)



#32. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $34,060

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)



#31. Baggage porters and bellhops

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,970

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,040

– Employment: 20,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)

#30. Food preparation workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,950

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 32,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)



#29. Cutters and trimmers, hand

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,910

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,330

– Employment: 7,920

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($44,360)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($44,160)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,880)



#28. Passenger attendants

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,380

– Employment: 21,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($47,240)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($43,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($40,730)



#27. Taxi drivers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,650

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,050

– Employment: 13,950

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($35,820)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($34,830)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($33,650)



#26. Packers and packagers, hand

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,520

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 26,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

#25. Cooks, short order

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,510

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,780

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)



#24. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,490

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,680

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)



#23. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,330

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)



#22. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,190

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 54,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)



#21. Physical therapist aides

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $33,070

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,860

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,370

– Employment: 42,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)

— Jackson, MS ($42,210)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)

#20. Sewing machine operators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,760

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,880

– Employment: 116,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)



#19. Slaughterers and meat packers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,720

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,560

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,010

– Employment: 86,450

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($40,850)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($39,300)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($39,050)



#18. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,660

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)



#17. Graders and sorters, agricultural products

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,400

– Employment: 25,560

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($39,950)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($39,780)

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($38,850)



#16. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,510

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 26,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)

#15. Sewers, hand

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,490

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,350

– Employment: 4,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,150)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($35,820)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($35,780)



#14. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,430

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,680

– Employment: 132,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)



#13. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,180

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,100

– Employment: 11,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($45,730)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,810)



#12. Parking attendants

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,100

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,210

– Employment: 91,160

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)



#11. Cooks, fast food

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,090

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 41,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

#10. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,070

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)



#9. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $32,040

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)



#8. Cashiers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,910

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 129,940

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)



#7. Fast food and counter workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,890

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 132,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)



#6. Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,940

– Employment: 6,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($40,740)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($37,930)

— Dalton, GA ($36,380)

#5. Amusement and recreation attendants

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,530

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)



#4. Dishwashers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $31,100

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 21,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)



#3. Forest and conservation workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,690

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,690

– Employment: 6,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($43,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($40,500)



#2. Shoe machine operators and tenders

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,530

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,920

– Employment: 3,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($45,320)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($33,390)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($30,530)



#1. Manicurists and pedicurists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $30,420

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,480

– Employment: 120,540

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)

