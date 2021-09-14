stacker-Los Angeles



Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

What the Los Angeles housing market looks like at 5 different price points

A record rise in home prices across the country was brought about by record-low interest rates on home loans, soaring demand from buyers, and a housing shortage exacerbated by hesitancy among developers.

Sundae looked to its internal database of homes to show what houses look like at five different price points in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA, ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. For each price point in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA, Sundae lists how many houses are for sale, as well as show an example and characteristics of one of these homes.

In June, properties remained on the market for an average of just 17 days—24 less days than the year prior—and the median price for an existing home was up 23% over June 2020, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. Out of all homes on the market, 90% have generally been selling within one month.

Continue reading to find out more about the housing market in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, CA.



Sundae

$100,000-$200,000

– Sales of $100,000-$200,000 homes: 966

— Average number of bedrooms: 2.5

— Average square feet: 1,319



Sundae

$200,000-$300,000

– Sales of $200,000-$300,000 homes: 3,233

— Average number of bedrooms: 2.2

— Average square feet: 1,097



Sundae

$300,000-$500,000

– Sales of $300,000-$500,000 homes: 21,784

— Average number of bedrooms: 2.4

— Average square feet: 1,224



Sundae

$500,000-$750,000

– Sales of $500,000-$750,000 homes: 43,121

— Average number of bedrooms: 2.8

— Average square feet: 1,404



Sundae

$750,000-$1,000,000

– Sales of $750,000-$1,000,000 homes: 31,770

— Average number of bedrooms: 3.2

— Average square feet: 1,769